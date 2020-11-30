AJ Pritchard’s grandmother has died but he won’t be told during I’m A Celebrity stint

I’m A Celebrity star AJ Pritchard has sadly lost his grandmother.

The former Strictly star, 26, won’t be told of his grandma’s passing until he exits I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

His younger brother, Love Island star Curtis Pritchard, 24, took to his official Instagram account to share the sad news.

The fellow pro dancer shared: “Life is beautiful, life is incredible, life is magical… But sadly it doesn’t last forever.

“RIP, I love your Nanna.

“Nanna words literally cannot describe how much I love you, and forever will love you and the memories of you. You really have been a massive part of my life and helped me to be the man I am today.”

What did Curtis say about his and AJ’s late grandma?

And in a lengthy statement, he said his late Nanna as well as his Grandad wouldn’t want AJ to know until he’d completed the series.

Curtis explained: “It is following our grandad’s wishes that myself and AJ are to carry on with the current projects we are committed to.

“Grandad said to myself and AJ that it would break his heart for us to stop what we were doing as Nanna had such pride in our work.

“AJ therefore discussed with the family before entering the castle that if something did happen to Nanna whilst he was away, that he wouldn’t want to be told until he left the castle and that in her honour he would complete his commitment to the show, with a view to doing her and the family proud.

AJ Pritchard is still in Wales for I’m A Celebrity

“As Grandad and Nanna would have wished for, AJ will stay in the castle and continue making her proud wherever she is watching from.”

Before adding: “AJ has so much more to give to the show and we know that Nanna will be watching and guiding him throughout the final part of his journey on the programme.

“We know we have made the right decision for everyone involved.”

Fans flooded Curtis’ post with their condolences and well wishes for both him and his brother.

One user posted: “Aw so sorry for your loss. My granny passed away 2 years ago an I think an miss her everyday.”

While another user shared: “So sorry for your loss. There was a little robin in the castle on last nights show – your Nanna is with AJ.”



Whereas a third user posted: “I lost my grandma a couple of weeks ago to the same thing mate. It’s so tough. But just remember how proud she is of you all. Hope you’re ok mate. Sending lots of love.”

