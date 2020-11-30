I’m A Celebrity viewers have branded the 2020 series “boring” after last night’s episode.

On Sunday night (November 29), fans watched Victoria Derbyshire face the Bushtucker trial, Critter Clink.

In the trial, the BBC presenter had to go inside a critter filled prison to collect the stars.

I’m A Celebrity fans were divided over Victoria’s trial last night (Credit: ITV)

Of course, she faced a series of critters and animals, including snakes, scorpions, worms, toads and for the first time ever, a wolf.

She managed to get nine out of a possible 11 stars for camp.

However, some viewers thought the trial was “easy” and “boring” to watch.

Others admitted they’re beginning to find the series dull.

Some viewers called the 2020 campmates “too nice” (Credit: ITV)

What did I’m A Celebrity viewers say about the 2020 series?

One person wrote on Twitter: “Easy one of the worst trials so far could of fell asleep it was that boring.”

Another said: “@imacelebrity what a boring trial tonight. Show needs fresh ideas. Switching off.”

A third added: “It’s been the most boring #ImACelebrity ever.”

Meanwhile, others said the camp was lacking drama.

One said: “I usually LOVE #imacelebrity, BIG FAN, however, is it me or is this the most boring group ever?

Easy one of the worst trials so far could of fell asleep it was that boring.

“And the trials incredibly easy, nothing to do with being in Wales, just no where near the usual standard of trials.”

Another tweeted: “Boring celebrities, poor trials & far too easy. This year probably one to forget.”

One commented: “They are all too nice we need a bit of bitching this year.”

During last night’s show, viewers watched the celebrities become emotional as they received treats from home.

The campmates had a chance to win a treat from home by taking on challenges to retrieve keys, which opened boxes that could win them both dinner and treats.

Jessica Plummer received a note from her mum and dad while Vernon Kay got a message from his wife and daughters.

However, Giovanna Fletcher, AJ Pritchard and Jordan North didn’t win their treats from their loved ones.

Giovanna broke down over not receiving a treat from home (Credit: ITV)

Speaking in The Telegraph, Giovanna said: “Your heart aches and then you attach yourself to anything.

“How lovely would it be to hear from Tom and the boys, just a sentence?”

I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV, tonight, at 9pm.

