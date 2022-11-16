I’m A Celebrity star Chris Moyles hasn’t exactly seen eye-to-eye with campmate Matt Hancock since the politician joined the jungle.

But now we’re told that radio DJ Chris could well be ‘jealous’ of politician Matt on I’m A Celebrity.

Who’d have thought it?!

Body language Darren Stanton said that Chris, 48, was left feeling “dejected” after Sue Cleaver appeared to accept Matt into the group on Tuesday night’s show (November 15).

Speaking on behalf of Betfair, Darren explained: “I still feel Chris has great issues with Matt. He also appears a little jealous when Matt has scored high in the trials or has received positive feedback from the group.”

Radio DJ Chris Moyles has “no love” for fellow jungle contestant Matt Hancock, claimed an expert (Credit: ITV)

Chris Moyles annoyed by Matt Hancock?

Chris has also failed to hide his displeasure when Matt is talking at times.

We have already heard how Chris may have some “deeply held issues” about Matt.

And during Tuesday night’s show, when Matt was discussing how politicians answer questions with fellow campmate Seann Walsh, Darren claimed that both Chris and Mike Tindall were visibly annoyed with the conversation.

The body language pro explained: “Their faces flashed expressions of absolute distaste and contempt since the whole topic of conversation was blatantly about hoodwinking and manipulating in order to avoid being asked a question.

“It’s clear that Mike and Chris are still very cautious of Matt.”

However, the former Health Secretary does seem to be winning over some fans.

Recent odds suggested he is now in the running to win the show.

Moves like Hancock! Is Matt starting to win over his campmates? (Credit: ITV Hub)

Could Matt Hancock be crowned King?

Matt is the third favourite to win the series according to BetVictor, with his odds slashing from 33/1 to 6/1.

Sam Boswell, a spokesperson for the bookies, said: “Jill Scott is still leading the way as favourite to win this year’s I’m A Celeb at 6/5, she has dominated the market since the series started.”

Mike is close behind Jill and Matt is in third place.

Meanwhile, it seems that it’s not just fans of the show who are being won over by Matt.

The politician appears to be making friends with fellow campmates thanks to his actions in the jungle.

He recently went for a run with Jill and Seann, and while Matt carried on jogging, Jill and Seann stayed back to joke that the MP could be a contestant on Love Island next.

When Matt returned, Jill said: “Matt, are you training for Love Island next year?”

He laughed as he caught his breath. Watch the video here!

Elsewhere in the jungle, Mike has come under fire for an ‘unnecessary’ comment by a royal expert.

And fans of the show are keen for one contestant in particular to land the next Bushtucker trial.

