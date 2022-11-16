I’m A Celebrity fans make same demand over Seann Walsh after hilarious behaviour in camp

I’m A Celeb fans are keen for Seann Walsh to do the next Bushtucker trial after his “hilarious” behaviour in the jungle.

The comedian decided to cut through some high-brow chat from Mike Tindall on Tuesday night’s show (November 15).

There was a moment of silence after Mike aired his opinions on former PM Boris Johnson returning to government.

I’m A Celeb star Seann filled the gap and said: “Have you ever lit a fart?”

Seann Walsh and Mike Tindall discuss politics and more in the jungle (Credit: ITV)

Seann Walsh on I’m A Celeb

Meanwhile, Mike seemed momentarily baffled by Seann’s reaction to his serious conversation.

He said: “No. Strange question. Where did that come from?”

The two discussed the campfire roaring between them and Seann admitted: “I imagined farting on the fire.”

Mike suggested: “An easy way of getting your back, sack and crack done.”

Many fans love Seann’s banter and high-comedy antics, which also saw him fall from his hammock.

One viewer said on Twitter: “Seann falling out of his hammock in his sleeping bag was the true highlight, had me cracking up.”

Another laughed: “Hahaha I love that Seann didn’t want to get involved in a convo with Mike about Matt and asked ‘have you ever lit a fart!'”

“Seann is definitely becoming my favourite,” one added. “@miketindall13 talking politics and Sean’s like have you ever lit a fart.”

Seann’s hilarious antics in the jungle have won over viewers (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity trials

It’s high time the joker faces a trial, according to many fans.

One posted on Twitter: “Why are we not voting Seann for a trial? He’s scared of everything, it would be hilarious.”

Another agreed: “I want Seann to do a trial! He seems quite jumpy and frightened of everything!”

Another said: “NEED to see Seann do a trial please.”

Matt Hancock has been at the receiving end of the public votes to do trials. However, last night, Chris Moyles, Boy George and Babatunde Aleshe were called up instead.

But some viewers were not thrilled with Babatunde’s efforts.

Mike Tindall appeared baffled by Seann’s cheeky question on I’m A Celeb (Credit: ITV)

Seann on Strictly

Seann is a controversial addition to the jungle and ITV came under fire after he spoke about the cheating scandal that ended his relationship with Rebecca Humphries.

In 2018, Seann was still in a relationship with Rebecca when he was photographed kissing his Strictly Come Dancing partner Katya Jones.

Actress and writer Rebecca claimed that Seann had called her “nuts” and a “psycho” for questioning his relationship with the dancing pro.

Seann apologised and the couple broke up soon after the debacle.

On I’m A Celeb, Seann discussed this difficult time with Sue Cleaver.

And charity Women’s Aid hit out over the conversation on Twitter.

They tweeted: “Imagine experiencing gaslighting by a partner, undergoing therapy, and then watching that person garner sympathy on national TV?”

I’m A Celebrity airs on ITV and ITV Hub, tonight, from 9pm.

