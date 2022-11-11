I’m A Celebrity star Chris Moyles has “issues” with Matt Hancock that he’s “yet to disclose”, according to a body language expert.

The radio DJ, 48, is currently taking part in the brand new series of I’m A Celebrity. He’s also joined by many famous campmates, including former health secretary Matt Hancock.

Chris Moyles has issues with Matt Hancock, according to a body language expert (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity: Chris Moyles’ ‘issues’ with Matt Hancock

Darren said: “I noticed when Matt returned to the camp after his trial he was applauded by most of the celebrities. However, one significant reaction that stood out was Chris‘ facial expression of disgust.

“He did not applaud with the rest of the group, which indicates that he still has some deeply held issues that he is yet to disclose about Matt. I don’t think he is ready to rock the boat just yet.”

The expert also claimed that Mike Tindall displayed anger after Matt’s I’m A Celeb entrance.

“We also saw some slight anger and contempt from Mike, who likely believes Matt is not being genuine and authentic,” Darren added.

“There was a point last night when Matt was speaking and Mike put his hands on his head, which is an authoritative gesture. In this context it appeared to be more of a frustration signal.

“While it appeared that Boy George resolved his issues with Matt, the tension did not seem great between the two. And I think there is definitely still a chance it could boil over.

“In terms of alliances, Matt and Seann [Walsh] have developed a deep rapport and a very strong friendship. I think they will definitely stick together for the duration of their time in camp.”

Matt Hancock is up for his third Bushtucker Trial so far (Credit: ITV)

Matt’s jungle experience

Alongside comedian Seann, Matt entered the jungle after his other campmates.

Despite his shorter time, the former health secretary has already completed two Bushtucker Trials.

After being voted again, he’s now up for his third Bushtucker trial today (November 11), alongside Boy George.

Him and Seann collected six out of 11 stars in the Beastly Burrows challenge. Matt also found 11 out of 11 stars during the Tentacles of Terror trial.

The 44 year old lost his Conservative whip after his I’m A Celeb appearance was announced.

Chief Whip Simon Hart MP said in a statement: “Following a conversation with Matt Hancock, I have considered the situation and believe this is a matter serious enough to warrant suspension of the whip with immediate effect.”

Defending his decision to join the show, Matt wrote in The Sun: “I think it’s a great opportunity to talk directly to people who aren’t always interested in politics, even if they care very much about how our country’s run.”

The MP was forced to resign last year after he was filmed having an affair.

