This Morning today (Wednesday, November 16) saw the stars discuss Matt Hancock and I’m A Celebrity once again.

However, one of Carol Vorderman‘s comments about the Tory MP didn’t go down well with viewers.

Many took to Twitter to criticise the 61-year-old.

Carol was on the show today (Credit: ITV)

Carol Vorderman on This Morning today

Today’s edition of This Morning saw Carol join Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on the sofa.

Together they discussed the events of last night’s (Tuesday, November 15) edition of I’m A Celebrity.

During the discussion, the trio discussed Matt Hancock fan clubs that have sprung up online since the MP’s stint in the jungle began.

Speaking about Matt’s attempts at dancing, Carol said it was “very funny” and that she was “crying laughing” watching it.

Carol then later said that she “rages” when she sees Matt on the television.

“But I know other people think differently,” she added.

They then discussed a TikTok account called @matt.hancock.daddy, the name of which left Carol cringing.

“There’s a little bit of sick in my throat when I think about that,” Carol confessed. “It’s just…just…no.”

“Can we move on? Each to their own, but no.”

Carol was slammed by some viewers (Credit: ITV)

Carol slammed for comments on This Morning today

As expected, some viewers took umbrage to Carol’s less than enthusiastic reaction to people finding Matt a “heartthrob”.

Some took to Twitter to slam the former Countdown star.

“Carol putting someone down because she’s perfect!!” one viewer tweeted.

“How ironic that ITV is always virtue signalling with their ‘Be kind’ campaign and then systematically and repeatedly have people on their platform having a go at someone they happen to not like,” another wrote.

“What a [bleeping] joke.”

“Well said. @carolvorders was a disgrace then,” another replied.

“Carol Vorderman, this Matt bashing is totally out of order,” another said.

However, others agreed with Carol as one tweeted: “‘A bit of sick’ yeah I feel the same Carol.”

This Morning have been covering I’m A Celebrity a lot (Credit: ITV)

Show slammed for Matt Hancock coverage

This isn’t the first time that This Morning has come under fire for its coverage of Matt Hancock.

Just yesterday, the show was slammed for constantly focusing on Matt, despite there being 10 other celebrities to talk about.

“Just turned TV on – guess what they’re still talking about Hancock. Ffs,” one viewer tweeted.

“Seriously. #ThisMorning needs to get over #MattHancock! The whole #ImACeleb part is about that guy. Or are the producers at #itv promoting their own show?” another asked.

“Really This morning? Can you lay off Matt now? If you read all the comments on Twitter and FB a lot are very positive about Matt. It seems to me that you and the campmates are being negative because you perceive he is unpopular and you don’t want to be associated with him.”

