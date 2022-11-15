This Morning under fire for ‘pathetic’ Matt Hancock coverage: ‘Lay off!’

This Morning is facing some criticism today after a segment on the daytime programme.

Hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield invited ex-I’m A Celebrity campmate and Love Island alum Olivia Attwood in to discuss the latest jungle gossip.

Olivia signed up as a contestant for this year’s I’m A Celebrity. However, the star was forced to withdraw after only 24 hours due to medical reasons.

She opened up about the reasons behind her exit on yesterday’s This Morning, and was subsequently invited back in today.

Throughout the segment, Holly, Phil and Olivia discussed the latest episode of the hit show. Olivia also shared her opinion of the contestants.

Olivia was invited back in to discuss the jungle gossip (Credit: ITV)

Are viewers warming to Matt Hancock?

Since his debut on the show, Matt Hancock has caused a stir after being publicly voted to undertake every Bushtucker trial so far.

Many chalked this down to the public’s dislike of the former politician, and the desire to see him endure uncomfortable circumstances.

However, last night’s episode saw Hancock finally being spared from the public’s wrath. Instead, fellow contestants Chris Moyles, Babatunde Aleshe and Boy George were voted in instead.

Holly brought up this sudden change on today’s episode, questioning whether Hancock’s evasion could be due to a change in public opinion.

Olivia disagreed, stating that the choice to stop electing Hancock was more likely due to viewers being “bored” and wanting “to see someone else have a go”.

Viewers were upset with the focus of the segment (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today

Despite also addressing other aspects of the show, viewers noted that the majority of the segment was spent discussing Hancock.

Many were disappointed, taking to Twitter to air their frustrations with the topic.

One viewer wrote: “Just turned TV on – guess what they’re still talking about Hancock. Ffs.”

Another fumed: “Seriously. #ThisMorning needs to get over #MattHancock! The whole #ImACeleb part is about that guy. Or are the producers at #itv promoting their own show?”

A third defended Hancock: “Really This morning? Can you lay off Matt now? If you read all the comments on Twitter and FB a lot are very positive about Matt. It seems to me that you and the campmates are being negative because you perceive he is unpopular and you don’t want to be associated with him.”

Another added: “Why not get some topics on that doesn’t involve pathetic fake nobodies.”

Holly and Phil theorised that Hancock may have manipulated the public vote (Credit: ITV)

Matt Hancock on I’m A Celeb

The trio discussed why Hancock might not have been chosen for the upcoming trial.

Phil was quick to jump in and offer his own theory, while Holly branded Hancock “smart” after a comment he made during the latest episode.

Reflecting on the former politician, Holly stated: “He’s brilliant at the trials, he’s not squealing. He’s almost in a meditative state where he doesn’t actually say anything.”

Olivia added: “I wanted some fear, and there was no screaming. We want the dramatics.”

Phil shared his view, saying. “It would seem that the voting pattern is all about torture – who is going to react the worst. No one votes anyone in because they’re brilliant at it, which is why you get this vote suddenly changing.

“Matt is taking this really rather seriously and last night, he said he was looking forward to it happening and as soon as he said that, I thought, that’s your last one then.”

Holly chimed in and agreed with Phil, adding: “That’s quite smart actually.”

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV and ITV Hub.

