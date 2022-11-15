This Morning dealt big blow as they miss out on award for first time in years following ‘queuegate’

Fans of ITV show This Morning are likely disappointed after the TV Choice award results were revealed yesterday.

The hit daytime talk show has picked up the award for ‘Best Daytime Show’ for several years.

However, this was not the case this year. Instead, ITV’s The Chase was announced as the new coveted title holder.

The winners of this year’s awards were announced at a glittering ceremony on Monday night. The event, hosted by Jo Brand, took place at The London Hilton on Park Lane.

TV’s biggest names gathered for the much-loved event, held live for the first time since 2019.

TV Choice posted the results on their Twitter account, writing: “And we’re off! The award for BEST DAYTIME SHOW at the 2022 #tvchoiceawards goes to @ITVChase! #BradleyWalsh @anne_hegerty @MarkLabbett @TheShaunWallace @paulsinha @jenlion @bones_giles @ITV #TheChase.”

ITV This Morning loses out on award

Bradley Walsh and his team of chasers won the TV Choice award after wresting the trophy from the previous title holder.

Many fans flooded social media to congratulate the hit show for securing the win.

One wrote: “Well done to all involved, such an entertaining show, well deserved.”

Another gushed: “Yes #TeamChase huge congratulations so well deserved. Always rooting for #TeamChase & #TeamBeatTheChasers.”

A third added: “Finally a show not called This Morning has won!”

The talk show’s failure to maintain their winning streak could be related to the controversy surrounding the hosts.

Earlier this year, hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were accused of jumping the queue to see the Queen lying-in-state following her death.

The duo vehemently denied the allegations, but many viewers dismissed the explanation.

Despite support from ITV, the controversy significantly affected the shows popularity, as they faced a myriad of complaints. There was even a petition launched for the hosting duo to be removed from their positions.

This Morning hosts Holly and Phillip have lost popularity recently (Credit: ITV)

Holly and Philip criticised

Aside from queue gate, Holly and Philip have faced criticism recently for other reasons.

In an episode earlier this month, the pair were branded as “out of touch” during a discussion on the ongoing cost of living crisis.

Viewers appeared unimpressed, referring to them as “insincere” and “privileged”. Many took issue with the fact that ‘wealthy’ stars were discussing something that they believe doesn’t affect them.

Holly has also come under fire for her wardrobe choices. The star chose to don a floral dress and leather boots in an episode which added up to an eye-watering £880.

Most viewers were critical, slamming the host for flaunting fashion the majority of the UK public would be unable to afford.

The Chase wins big at the TV Choice Awards 2022 (Credit: TV Choice)

TV Choice Awards

Elsewhere at the TV Choice Awards, shows such as Emmerdale, Strictly Come Dancing and I’m A Celebrity came out on top.

Jenny Agutter from Call The Midwife took home best actress in the first of two wins for the show, which also won best family drama.

ITV soap Emmerdale took home best soap and best actor for star Mark Charnock.

Series 19 of Strictly bagged best talent show, while I’m A Celebrity won best reality show.

The LGBTQ+ Netflix series Heartstopper won best new drama, Bridgerton won best drama, and Ricky Gervais took home best comedy performance for his work in After Life.

