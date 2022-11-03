This Morning host Holly Willoughby took to Instagram this morning to showcase her dress for today’s episode – but not everybody was on board with the star’s wardrobe choices.

Holly posted a photo of her outfit, which consisted of a floral maxi dress and knee-high brown boots from designer L.K. Bennett.

The 41-year-old is clearly a big fan of the luxury brand, as her fit yesterday also consisted of an L.K. Bennett garment.

Holly usually receives praise for her stylish attire, but her followers today weren’t too impressed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

Holly Willoughby dress on This Morning today

The host tends to showcase garments from more affordable high-street retailers, such as Mango and Warehouse.

However, her followers were not on board with her choice to don a more high-end luxury brand on today’s show. The dress and boots Holly sported on today’s show retail for an eye-watering £878 – and commenters were not impressed.

One follower wrote: “Unrealistic fashion for people, especially with this cost of living crisis, love you Holly, but really need affordable fashion for people.”

Another commented: “Gorgeous but @£880… no way! Can’t you model Tesco or Asda for a change?”

A third expressed frustration: “Your dresses are always so lovely. Then I think, I’d like to treat myself… but it’s way out of us ordinary working women’s budget. Please can you wear something more affordable for us woman? Tesco? Asda George? M&S please.”

Even L.K. Bennett’s official Instagram page received criticism when they reposted Holly’s look.

A follower commented: “The outfit that Holly wears isn’t affordable for the working class yesterday dress £200+ & today dress £399 not exactly cheap.”

Holly recieved backlash for today’s outfit (Credit: ITV)

However, many people gushed over Holly’s outfit and didn’t seem bothered by the price.

One said: “Lovely colour, blue really suits you Holly,” while another added: “Beautiful outfit today Holly absolutely love this dress.”

Another commented: “I swear Holly looks so pretty in floral design.”

Holly was branded ‘snobby’

This isn’t the only time the This Morning presenter has faced backlash for appearing to overlook the financial reality for most UK citizens.

Yesterday’s episode featured a segment on budget perfumes. Beauty director and columnist Sarah Jossel appeared to showcase the best high-street fragrances under £30.

However, Holly’s reaction when a bottle of perfume worth only £1 was offered to her caused some viewers to refer to her as “snobby”.

Holly was criticised for her reaction to a cheap perfume (Credit: ITV)

The host was offered a spritz from the £1 Poundland perfume after she complained she was unable to detect any scent. Holly was quick to decline the spray, and many viewers took to social media to comment on her reaction.

One tweeted: “@thismorning Holly such a snob…didn’t want cheap perfume sprayed on her.”

This Morning presenters called “out of touch”

Meanwhile, during yesterday’s show, Holly and Philip Schofield were joined by Gyles Brandreth and Anushka Asthana to discuss the ongoing cost of living crisis.

However, many viewers were unimpressed with the segment, taking to Twitter to air their frustration.

One viewer tweeted: “Keep having to switch off. They haven’t a clue!”

Read more: This Morning fans fume over ‘out of touch’ Phil and Holly amid cost of living debate: ‘No idea what struggle means!’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.