This Morning host Holly Willoughby was criticised during a segment about budget perfumes on the show today (Wednesday November 2).

Sarah Jossel appeared on the show to give Holly and Phillip Schofield the lowdown on high street fragrances under £30.

She took the presenting pair through a range of scents during the segment, letting them have a sniff for themselves.

But at one point Holly’s reaction to a £1 perfume caused some viewers at home to claim she was ‘snobby’.

Holly Willoughby on This Morning today

As the daytime TV item progressed, Holly expressed surprise at the presentation and smell of the fragrances.

“It doesn’t smell like a cheap perfume,” she reflected about one of the products.

And referring to the bottle another came in, an impressed Holly admitted: “It is funny, isn’t it? Because, it looks… way more expensive.”

She also offered her take on whether individual perfumes on display might be best worn in the summer or winter.

Holly also picked out one bottle containing a sweet smell she felt her daughter Belle would particularly appreciate.

But when it came to the most inexpensive scent of the bunch, Holly didn’t seem all that keen on trying it out.

No spritz for Holly

“Charge me up,” Holly requested as she noted a perfume from Poundland wasn’t detectable on her fragrance strip.

Holly pondered whether that might be because the previous perfume she whiffed was a lot stronger and so she couldn’t smell it by comparison.

However guest Sarah lifted the bottle as if to spray Holly herself. And Holly was quick to decline.

“No thank you,” she said.

A moment later, she went on to explain: “Because I’m wearing perfume, I can confirm – not because I’m being rude.”

No thank you… Because I’m wearing perfume, I can confirm – not because I’m being rude.

Ultimately Holly concluded about the product: “It is quite fun to spritz and spritz, but there is not an intensity there.”

How fans reacted

Some fans of the show took to social media to claim they felt Holly might have been somewhat aloof.

“Holly sneering at the cheap perfume, such a snob #ThisMorning,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another tweeted, adding a vomiting emoji to their word to illustrate their disgust: “@thismorning Holly such a snob… didn’t want cheap perfume sprayed on her.”

Meanwhile, someone else rolled their eyes at the segment: “A £30 perfume is a ‘cheaper option’? Who knew? #ThisMorning.”

And someone else appeared to joke, making use of a smirking emoji: “I’m sure my wife would love a £1 perfume #ThisMorning.”

