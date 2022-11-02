This Morning under fire as viewers fume over opening of today’s show: ‘Are you kidding me?’

This Morning viewers could not believe what they were watching as the show began today (Wednesday November 2).

Fans were left incredulous as hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby appeared on screen after the opening credits.

And that’s because as the presenters made their introductions, a big change in the studio’s decor became immediately obvious.

One flabbergasted observer, unable to comprehend what they were seeing, exclaimed on social media: “Are you kidding me?”

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby stand in front of a Christmas tree on This Morning today (Credit: ITV Hub)

This Morning today

Phillip and Holly were standing in the middle of the daytime TV series studio as usual as the episode cut from the opening title sequence.

Their interview sofa and a large TV was on the right of the screen as viewers watch it, as per. And the kitchen and dining area was on the left, as it always is.

But there was a new addition to the set design just behind where the pair stood for their intro – and just in front of the view of the Thames at the back.

Seemingly a couple of feet taller than the show hosts, covered in baubles and with a star atop it… there was no mistaking that Holly and Phil have got their Christmas tree out.

However, not many This Morning viewers who took to social media to pass comment on the development seemed to be in a particularly festive mood.

Why, This Morning? Why, ITV? (Credit: ITV Hub)

Christmas on This Morning

One puzzled Twitter user pondered: “Why is there a Christmas tree on #ThisMorning?”

“Not the Christmas tree already up #ThisMorning,” sighed another.

And a third person demanded: “@thismorning take the tree down guys, it’s way too early! #ThisMorning.”

Others made it clear they agreed the time is not right for Christmas decorations.

“#ThisMorning WTF it is not even December yet and the This Morning studio has got the Xmas tree up,” one tweet read.

WTF it is not even December yet and the This Morning studio has got the Xmas tree up.

Another echoed that thought: “Seriously #ThisMorning have their Xmas tree up. It’s not even December yet.”

However, while some people felt the acceptable time to erect a Christmas tree is imminent, they concurred it is too early to do so right now.

One wrote: “#ThisMorning @thismorning Christmas starts after Guy Fawkes, not Halloween!”

And someone else claimed: “Far too early for Christmas tree, only just November. Haven’t even had Remembrance Day yet #ThisMorning.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by This Morning (@thismorning)

‘It is barely November’

But some infuriated Twitter users were less restrained in how they expressed their objections.

“Are you kidding me Christmas ffs #ThisMorning,” one posted.

“[Blank] off with the Christmas music and the tree #ThisMorning,” another fumed.

And a third seethed: “It is barely November. [Blank] off with Christmas already #ThisMorning.”

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

