This Morning fans fume over ‘out of touch’ Phil and Holly amid cost of living debate: ‘No idea what struggle means!’

This Morning today saw Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield discuss the cost of living crisis once more.

However, viewers weren’t happy, with some taking to Twitter to slam the stars, branding them “out of touch”.

The cost of living crisis was discussed on the show (Credit: ITV)

What happened on This Morning today?

Today’s edition of This Morning saw Holly and Phillip host a discussion on the cost of living crisis.

The presenting duo were joined by Gyles Brandreth and Anushka Asthana to discuss some of today’s news stories.

The big story they covered was Matt Hancock signing up for I’m A Celebrity.

However, they also dedicated some time to discuss the ongoing cost of living crisis.

As well as this, the quartet also spoke about the migrant crisis.

It was recently reported that hundreds of migrants have been moved from an overcrowded immigration centre.

The government has been slammed for its response to the crisis and the overcrowding.

Whilst these important topics were given much air time by This Morning today, viewers, as ever, weren’t happy.

Holly, Phillip, and their guests were slammed by some viewers (Credt: ITV)

Viewers slam stars of This Morning today

Viewers of the show were unhappy that it was Holly, Phillip, Gyles, and Anushka who were discussing the cost of living crisis and migrant crisis.

Many took issue with the fact that four ‘wealthy’ stars were discussing something that they believe doesn’t affect them.

“Four very privileged wealthy [stars] on ITV’s #ThisMorning having a little chit chat about the cost of living etc again ffs, this [bleeps] me off every time!” one angry viewer ranted.

“Me too they’ve no idea what the word ‘struggle’ means,” another replied.

“Nope! I have to change channel [angry emoji],” a third wrote.

“Keep having to switch off. They haven’t a clue!” another said.

“Holly and Phil with their tans turning a cost of living crisis into TV fluff. The insincerity in Holly’s voice when she says oh god. [Bleep] off the pair of you,” a fifth ranted.

Josie presented the competition segment during today’s show (Credit: ITV)

Josie Gibson sparks backlash

The discussion on the cost of living crisis wasn’t the only part of today’s show that attracted backlash.

Today’s edition of This Morning saw Josie Gibson present the competition segment from Cyprus.

The competition being plugged could see contestants win half a million pounds.

However, viewers wanted to know why Josie had to fly over to Cyprus just to film a brief link to camera about the competition.

“Nothing against Josie but why did she have to be sent to Cyprus to pimp the competition?” one viewer tweeted.

“Why have they deemed it necessary to send Josie Gibson all the way to Paphos to promote the stupid competition at ridiculous expense?” another then asked.

“Just record it in a studio with a backdrop and stop leaving a large footprint with air miles,” a third then grumbled.

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV and ITV Hub.

