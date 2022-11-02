Josie Gibson sparks same complaint over This Morning appearance today: ‘Unnecessary!’

Josie Gibson came under fire from This Morning viewers today (Wednesday November 2) – and they all had the same complaint.

The popular presenter, 37, was in Cyprus to plug a competition where winners could bag half a million quid.

She also spoke with local resident expats from Britain as she explained the Mediterranean country receives over 300 days of sunshine a year.

But some viewers questioned why Josie needed to jet over to the holiday destination for a short link to camera.

And it isn’t the first time the issue has been raised on social media by concerned observers, either…

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby have a natter with Josie Gibson on This Morning today (Credit: ITV Hub)

Josie Gibson on This Morning today

Former Big Brother contestant Josie has, on occasion, filled in for the show’s main hosts when they are away.

But she also regularly hypes promotions for the daytime TV series, too. Andi Peters is also well known for performing a similar role on This Morning, as well as other ITV series.

Fans, however, frequently find it hard to justify how competition cheerleaders such as Josie and Andi are sent to far-flung locations.

And earlier today, onlookers seemed to suggest doing so was both ostentatious and bad for the environment, particularly during the cost of living crisis.

Josie was broadcasting from Cyprus (Credit: ITV Hub)

Viewers react to Josie in Cyprus

One social media user put it: “Nothing against Josie but why did she have to be sent to Cyprus to pimp the competition? #ThisMorning.”

To which another Twitter user replied: “And Andi Peters. Gets paid good money with trips here there and everywhere just to announce a competition.

“Just record it in a studio with a backdrop and stop leaving a large footprint with air miles.”

Just record it in a studio with a backdrop.

Meanwhile, another aggrieved viewer tweeted, adding several rolling eyes emojis to their words: “Why have they deemed it necessary to send Josie Gibson all the way to Paphos to promote the stupid competition at ridiculous expense? #ThisMorning.”

She chatted with expats at a local bar (Credit: ITV Hub)

‘Why did they have to fly Josie to Greece?’

Viewers of Tuesday’s (November 1) show expressed similar concerns, prioritising the ecological aspect on a day activist Greta Thurnberg was a guest.

One angry fan claimed: “The hypocrisy. Greta Thurnberg talking climate change and you fly Josie to Paphos for a flipping competition link! #ThisMorning.”

So we’ve had Greta in and #ThisMorning have flown Josie to Cyprus to promote a competition.. pic.twitter.com/1NDcirOl3g — Asterism MS13 (@S829MLY) November 1, 2022

“#ThisMorning Why did they have to fly Josie to Greece just to pimp their competition?! And they had the balls to talk about climate stuff with Greta right before! Absolute joke!” fumed someone else.

And another person, parodying the situation with their words as if it was a link between presenters, added: “We’ll have Greta on telling us about climate change and then they fly Josie to Greece #ThisMorning.”

Others loved seeing Josie on the show as one admitted: “I’d love to win a shed load of money but also just to have Josie or @AlisonHammond turn up at my door.”

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

