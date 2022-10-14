This Morning viewers were left divided today over a segment featuring a ‘hungover’ Josie Gibson.

The presenter’s antics – participating in the world’s scariest maze – amused many of those watching at home, as usual.

But others were less than impressed with her behaviour, the morning after the night before spent at the NTAs.

Josie Gibson joked about having a hangover on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today

Josie joked with viewers her trip to a maze was too much for her due to her suffering with a “hangover”.

And at Thursday’s (October 13) event, she told reporters she’d “had a few glasses of champagne”.

Nonetheless, popular Josie still threw herself into the item, dashing about and screaming.

Launching herself around the London maze with great gusto, Josie bawled: “Get me out of here now! Let’s go, let’s go!

“This is too much for a hangover! It’s too much for a hangover!”

Her claimed hangover didn’t come with a desire for quiet or impede her ability to make plenty of noise, however.

That’s because she continued howling before she finally found her way to the maze’s end.

Josie Gibson was in a maze during This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

How This Morning fans reacted to Josie Gibson

Despite Josie’s popularity with viewers, today’s hysterics proved a bit OTT even for her most dedicated fans.

One irritated onlooker complained: “No need for all this screaming before 11am #ThisMorning.”

Another unimpressed viewer moaned: “I’m cringing at this. I’m so embarrassed for Josie. World’s scariest maze indeed #ThisMorning.”

A third person whinged: “Reckon Josie is overreacting there just a bit #ThisMorning.”

And a fourth person wondered whether such a segment should even be aired at that time of day.

They pondered: “So they send Josie through the adult version of the ‘world’s scariest maze’ on daytime TV when young children could be watching… sensible! Tell me how they won an award! #ThisMorning.”

‘Josie gets a rough deal sometimes’

Elsewhere, even Josie’s staunchest supporters had reservations and they tried to find the positive in the piece.

“I love Josie but that seemed really tame #ThisMorning,” one Twitter user admitted.

Another, more amused, viewer added six emojis to their assessment of her performance.

“Oh Josie #ThisMorning I’m crying,” they posted.

Another admirer said their sympathies were with the crew member who had to try and capture the chaos as it unfolded.

They tweeted: “I like Josie. Waiting for the swearing going round the horror maze. Feel for the cameraman. That poor bugger is going backwards! #ThisMorning.”

Meanwhile someone else admitted they know the feeling of how it comes off when an overreaction occurs.

However, they still remained firmly on Josie’s side.

They wrote: “#ThisMorning Absolutely howling, love Josie.

“I do feel she gets a rough deal sometimes however! I’ve done things like that before and in the moment it’s actually really scary and afterwards you’re like ‘well that was an overreaction’.”

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

