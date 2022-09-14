Josie Gibson fans all say the same thing as This Morning host acts as bridesmaid

Josie Gibson had Instagram fans all saying the same thing as the This Morning host acted as a bridesmaid recently.

The 37-year-old uploaded a stunning snap to her Instagram today for her 371k followers to see.

Josie blew fans away with a stunning snap uploaded to her Instagram earlier today.

The This Morning star was a bridesmaid at a friend’s wedding recently. The wedding took place at a glamping site in Somerset.

This morning, the former Big Brother star shared a snap from the big day with her 371k followers.

In the picture, Josie can be seen wearing a wine-colored dress along with the other bridesmaids – as well as the bride herself.

A couple of flower girls can be seen in the snap too.

Everyone can be seen grinning for the camera as they clutch bouquets of flowers.

“What a beautiful day for the most beautiful bride @wineo27,” she captioned the post.

“You took my breath away when I first saw you in your dress, what a stunning bride.”

The star then went on to include a couple of hashtags – #beautifulbride and #beautifulbridedresses.

Josie had fans all saying the same thing (Credit: ITV)

Josie Gibson’s followers react

Plenty of Josie’s followers took to the comment section – and they all had the same thing to say.

“Josie you look stunning,” one of her followers commented.

“Stunning group of ladies, the one on the far right is [heart-eye emoji],” another said, referencing Josie.

“Lovely photo of you all Josie you look amazing girl,” a third wrote.

“Absolutely stunning,” another said.

Another cheeky follower asked Josie if she was going to be next to wear a wedding dress.

There were also numerous red love hearts in the comment section of the star’s Instagram post.

Josie paid tribute to her son on his birthday (Credit: ITV)

Josie’s birthday message

Today’s post wasn’t the first to get Josie’s followers talking recently.

Over the weekend, the star uploaded three sweet snaps to celebrate son Reggie’s fourth birthday. The snaps in question showed Josie and a newborn Reggie.

“My 4lb baby is now 4,” she captioned the heartwarming post.

“I’m happy but sad at the same time. I don’t want him to get older,” she continued.

“As selfish as it might be I want to stay like this forever. Happy Birthday Reggie Roo.”

Plenty of Josie’s followers took to the comment section to gush over the gorgeous pictures of the star and her son.

“Oh bless him what a teeny tiny bean! Happy birthday Reggie,” This Morning star Juliet Sear wrote.

“Awwww what a wee poppet,” another wrote.

“Happy Birthday Reggie, you little cutie pie,” a third said.

