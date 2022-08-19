Josie Gibson admits she’s ‘never been so insulted’ at ‘brutal’ restaurant

Josie Gibson has revealed on Instagram that she’s “never been so insulted” after visiting Karen’s Diner in Manchester.

The restaurant markets itself as a place that has “rude staff” and bad customer service.

“Karens is an interactive diner and an absurdly fun experience. At Karens you will be greeted and waited upon by rude waiters who in return are expecting you to give it full Karen,” the website states.

Taking to Instagram, the This Morning presenter, 37, explained that she surprisingly enjoyed the “brutal experience”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josie Gibson (@josiegibson85)

Josie Gibson visited Karen’s Diner

Josie‘s caption read: “I visited the one and only @karensdinerofficial what a place!!! I’ve never been so insulted in my life, it was brutal, but weirdly my humiliated self really enjoyed it!

“The food was good, the service was astonishingly bad and it was EPIC LOL. We made a VT for This Morning and all I can say is good luck to our editors LOL #karensdiner #rude #thismorning.”

In the photo, Josie stood in front of the restaurant’s wallpaper, which contained illustrations of burgers and a light that read: “Karen’s.”

The presenter looked great as she sported an orange blouse, blue jeans and a beige jacket.

Josie presents on ITV’s This Morning (Credit: This Morning / YouTube)

Karen’s Diner

Taking to the comment section, one person said: “Lol it’s the funniest place ever. Did they make you a hat lol?”

A second wrote: “Omg, I won’t go back at all.”

Another commented: “Where can we watch the unedited version?”

Commenting with a laughing emoji, Karen’s Diner told Josie: “Don’t come back!”

Read more: Josie Gibson has This Morning fans gushing as she shows off incredible transformation

A fifth user added: “We were there last night and you took our drinks order. It was our first visit too and it was hilarious. PS hubby wrote on your hat.”

Chiming in, a sixth said: “We went to the Sheffield one for a henny, all the way from Scotland. It was hilarious.”

Another gushed: “Lovely photo, love your outfit.”

Have you been to Karen’s Diner? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.