Josie Gibson has This Morning fans gushing as she shows off incredible transformation

This Morning presenter Josie Gibson stunned fans with an incredible transformation on Instagram last night (August 10).

She has become a fan favourite this summer while presenting the show.

In the video posted to her Instagram account, Josie can be seen opening the door of her This Morning dressing room while not having her hair done or any makeup on.

Josie Gibson on This Morning

The song ‘I’m coming out’ by Diana Ross plays in the video.

It then cuts to a clip of Josie opening the door again; this time, she is all done up and ready to present the show.

She has a little boogie while walking down the studio hall.

The post was captioned: “I love doing these little videos… sorry… but they are just too fun.”

After posting the video, some of her 366k followers quickly flocked to the comments to send her their love.

“Josie, you are fabulous love watching you on This Morning,” said one commenter.

Another person said: “You looked absolutely gorgeous yesterday. You’re like a ray of sunshine and so funny, keep being you.”

Josie Gibson has become a fan favourite on This Morning (Credit: SplashNews.com)

One fan replied: “Love Josie! She’s so genuinely interested in the guests and discussions.”

One commenter even declared her “Josie the good morning queen”.

Josie’s stint on This Morning is at its end

Much to fans’ disappointment, Josie announced yesterday (August 10) that her time on This Morning had ended.

Some fans declared that they were so disappointed they would now be ‘switching off’.

From this morning (August 11), Rochelle Humes and Craig Doyle will take over this week’s presenting duties.

Fans hope to see Josie again soon, but there is no confirmation when they will.

