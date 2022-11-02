Gino D’Acampo makes shock parenting confession as he takes swipe at David Beckham

Gino D’Acampo has taken a swipe at David Beckham on a recent podcast episode.

The TV chef blamed the footballer for a particular way that modern parenting operates.

Many fans know Gino as a funny, light-hearted character on TV. He’s made many appearances cooking up delicious dishes on This Morning.

Gino D’Acampo is known for his funny comments on This Morning (Credit: YouTube)

But now the esteemed chef has criticised the way modern parenting works.

As part of an interview for the Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast, Gino says he thinks parents are made to feel guilty for being busy and working. According to Gino, David has a large part to play in the longevity of this family dynamic.

Gino D’Acampo makes dig at David Beckham

Gino detailed his feelings to podcast host and former I’m a Celebrity winner Giovanna Fletcher. It was clear that Gino has some fairly strong opinions on the way contemporary parenthood is going.

He explained: “I come from a generation where I used to see my dad in the evening Monday to Saturday, when we had dinner at the table, for about half an hour. And then I used to see him on Sunday. He used to take us to the park or something like that.”

Gino went on to say that many working parents feel guilty for the time they spend away from their kids. He even questioned if this guilt is inherently there or whether it’s present because of social pressure.

Podcast host Giovanna Fletcher spoke with Gino about modern models of parenting (Credit: YouTube)

“I think it’s insane when I see a lot of working mums and working dads,” he complained. “They’re kind of suffering because they wanted to spend more time with the kids.

“But probably not because they want to but because they feel they have to.”

Gino then deepened his critique of this parenting model, citing David Beckham as one its catalysts.

“I blame David Beckham,” he remarked. “Not literally because before David Beckham, dads, they used to go to work and they used to see the kids in the evening. Then he [David] came around, or people like him, and we started to have social media.

“So, everybody to started to see what other celebrities [were doing].”

David Beckham is a father to four kids. His eldest is 23-year-old Brooklyn. Meanwhile, Gino has three children. His youngest in nine-year-old Mia.

Gino talks about his relationship with his kids

Gino layered his take later on in the podcast. He said he doesn’t “like the children when they’re children” and explained that since his sons got older, the relationship he has with them is stronger.

The TV chef even expressed his annoyance when daughter Mia wants him to do certain activities with her. He does, however, call her his “princess”.

“I love my girl Mia, she’s my princess,” he divulged. “But if she says to me, ‘Would you like to do Lego with me for half an hour?’ the answer is no. ‘Would you like to watch Frozen II for an hour and 20 minutes?’ No.”

The star added: “And I don’t feel that I have to just because she’s my princess. If I say to her, “Let’s go shopping”, that’s what I do.

“I don’t want to do children things – colouring, all that [bleep]. Glittering? Not interested. Never been interested. Never, ever, ever.”

