This Morning today saw Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield, Vanessa Feltz, and Gyles Brandreth discuss the cost of living crisis.

However, some viewers weren’t happy, with many taking to Twitter to criticise the “out of touch” presenters, even going so far as to accuse them of “pretending to care” about the issue.

What happened on This Morning today?

Today’s edition of This Morning saw Holly and Phillip joined by Vanessa and Gyles.

Together, they discussed some of today’s biggest news stories.

One topic covered today was the ongoing cost of living crisis and how it’s affecting millions in the UK at the moment.

At one point during the segment, they spoke about how some young people are worried that they can’t afford food this winter.

Despite the importance of the topic being discussed, many viewers weren’t impressed.

Some took to Twitter to complain.

Cost of living crisis

Fans of the show’s main gripe with the discussion of the cost of living crisis was down to the fact that it was Holly, Phillip, Vanessa, and Gyles who were talking about it.

Many argued that they wouldn’t know what it’s like to struggle as they’re all “well-paid”.

This fact led to some accusing them of pretending to care about the cost of living crisis.

“Four very well paid presenters/journalists pretending they give a [bleep], not one of them having to worry about mortgage, rent or food bills this winter,” one said.

“Those energy saving segments on @thismorning are so incredibly insincere.. It is so obvious the millionnaires presenting the show simply do not care…,” another wrote.

Another added: “Stop pretending you care, it’s obvious you don’t.”

Meanwhile, India Willoughby tweeted: “Giles Brandreth – completely out of touch!”

A viewer wrote: “Surely with the way that the presenters and their guests have an out of touch and up themselves attitude, ITV really needs to look at a new team of presenters.”

Meanwhile, others defended Holly and Phil against recent backlash as one said: “#thismorning still has Phillip and Holly! Yay!! Don’t listen to the hate guys!!! Love you both.”

What else happened on today’s show?

Elsewhere on today’s show, Holly and Phillip announced the first contestant on Dancing On Ice 2023.

Former EastEnders star Patsy Palmer will be taking to the ice next year.

Appearing on the show, Patsy was asked by Holly why she’d decided to do Dancing On Ice.

“Well, I’ve not been on TV in a while,” she said.

“Out of all the things that came through at that time, this is the one that I had to really think about,” she continued.

“Obviously I want to challenge myself and get out of my comfort zone. I just thought I’ll just go for it. I do like ice skating, but I’m not an ice skater!”

Patsy also revealed that she previously turned down a spot on the show as she was too “terrified” to do it.

