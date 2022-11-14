I’m A Celebrity star Olivia Attwood admits ‘confusion’ over jungle exit as she hints at return

I’m A Celebrity star Olivia Attwood caused a stir when she exited the jungle after only 24 hours – citing ‘medical’ reasons.

The former Love Islander appeared on ITV’s This Morning to discuss her shocking exit and whether or not she would be open to return to the show in the future.

Olivia spoke to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield about the story behind her withdrawal.

The star confirmed that she was pulled out of camp on the first day for “routine medical checks”.

She said: “The results came back that my iron was low, so it was showing I was anaemic. My potassium and sodium were really low, all the markers you’d look for were low.

“They said I’d need to go into A&E. I was admitted, they re-ran all their own checks and they came back normal.”

She echoed her confusion over the results, stating that she “felt fine”.

Olivia appeared on ITV’s This Morning to discuss her shocking exit (Credit: ITV)

Olivia Attwood on I’m A Celebrity exit

Bosses took her out of the jungle so she could go to hospital, but crew fought through the night to see if she could return to camp. However, they decided against it because her health might drop at any moment.

Olivia admitted feeling “frustrated” at being forced to leave, but stated she understood that “it is what it is”.

She shared: “It’s an insurance thing. They have to seek other parties’ opinions.

“I think they were thinking ‘what if we put her back in and they drop down again, we wouldn’t be covered because we flagged it.”

Many I’m A Celebrity viewers were excited to see how no-nonsense Olivia would react to shamed politician Matt Hancock.

After being asked how she would have dealt with Hancock, Olivia joked: “I think I would approach it with humour, give him a bit of stick that he deserves.

“It’s hard though because a lot of what happened when he was in his position is not funny.”

Olivia could return to the competition next year (Credit: SplashNews)

The star is open to returning

During the interview, Holly and Phillip asked the star “whether she could go back in next year”.

Olivia echoed her scheduling concerns, but stated that if she could “make it work” she would. She gushed: “I want to, I want to, I was absolutely loving it.”

Olivia also shared that she wouldn’t be tuning in to see how the series will pan out without her.

She told Holly and Phil: “It made me sad, I had FOMO (fear of missing out). I wanted to jump in the telly.”

After being grilled on who she thought might be crowned King or Queen of the jungle, Olivia shared that she “likes Jill [Scott]” and “Chris [Moyles] made her laugh a lot”. She also stated that Charlene [White] could take home the crown.

Olivia was a fan favourite after her debut (Credit: ITV)

Olivia was a fan favourite

Viewers were impressed with the reality star’s jungle debut, citing her as a fan favourite.

One viewer tweeted: “I think Olivia stands a good chance of winning this you know.”

However, after her exit was announced, fans took to social media to express their disappointment.

One wrote: “Such a shame Olivia has had to exit the jungle! She was great on camera last night and could see her going all the way!”

