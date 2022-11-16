I’m A Celebrity favourite Mike Tindall has come under fire from a royal expert for making an “appalling” confession.

The 44-year-old told his campmates about an embarrassing moment he had in front of Princess Anne at his wife Zara’s 30th birthday.

Zara is Princess Anne’s daughter and Mike’s wife (Credit: Splash News)

A royal expert has weighed in on the former rugby star’s comments, saying he may be in for an awkward next meeting with his in-laws.

Mike Tindall on I’m A Celebrity

Mike revealed what happened on Monday’s episode of the ITV reality show.

Speaking with his campmates, he explained: “I was dancing on the dance floor, I had like flares on, full outfit but it was quite tight, nothing ever fits – rugby player’s bum and legs – so I was dancing with my mother-in-law and I did a sl**-drop in front of my mother-in-law.

“Ripped my trousers, straight in front of her. It happened to be that my boxers that I had on at that time said ‘nibble my nuts.’

Mike shared the story with Seann and Babatunde (Credit: ITV)

“As I’ve turned round, she’s gone, ‘I’d rather not.’ I’ve gone, ‘I’m going,’ and walked off.”

Mike’s fellow campmate Babatunde branded him a “legend” after hearing the mortifying story.

But royal expert, Angela Levin, was less impressed with his comments.

Speaking to The Sun Online, she said his comments would be appropriate if he was “having a beer” after playing rugby.

But to say it in front of the nation is “appalling” and doesn’t show respect to the royals, Angela said.

Angela thinks the Princess Royal – who is usually very private – would “absolutely hate” what he said.

She said: “I don’t know how his mother-in-law will respond to this but I think she’ll be icily cold about what he’s doing. It’s completely unnecessary.

“He can talk about himself but when he starts to bring in his wife and mother-in-law it starts going over the line.”

Mike ‘annoyed’ on I’m A Celeb

Viewers thought that Mike seemed annoyed at his campmates last week on the show.

As part of a Deals on Wheels challenge, contestants were asked where Zara was in the line of succession.

Saying she had done a lot of research after the Queen‘s death, Charlene White thought she had the answer.

But none of the campmates knew the answer. Mike was later seen returning to the camp with a “face like thunder”, according to Charlene.

Mike was ‘fuming’ with his campmates (Credit: ITV)

Dad-of-three Mike was also seen sending “secret signals” to his loved ones back at home.

Mike previously confirmed on his podcast that he’d find a way to communicate with friends and family.

Viewers commented that the rugby star could be seen touching his earlobe, suggesting it was a signal to his wife and kids.

