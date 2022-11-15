Mike Tindall makes unbelievable confession about Princess Anne

Mike Tindall made a hilarious confession about Princess Anne during last night’s I’m A Celebrity.

The rugby legend had campmates and fans in hysterics after sharing a hilarious anecdote in last night’s episode.

The husband of the Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall shared the story with campmates Seann Walsh and Babatúndé Aléshé.

Mike revealed the encounter with his mother-in-law, Princess Anne, occurred during Zara’s seventies-themed 30th birthday bash in 2011.

I’m A Celeb star Mike shared the story with Seann and Babatúndé (Credit: ITV)

Mike Tindall made a confession about Princess Anne

The former rugby star explained: “I was dancing on the dance floor, I had like flares on, full outfit but it was quite tight, nothing ever fits – rugby player’s bum and legs – so I was dancing with my mother-in-law and I did a sl**-drop in front of my mother-in-law.

“Ripped my trousers, straight in front of her. It happened to be that my boxers that I had on at that time said ‘nibble my nuts.’

“As I’ve turned round, she’s gone, ‘I’d rather not.’ I’ve gone, ‘I’m going,’ and walked off.”

The recollection of Mike’s faux pas later earned him the status of “legend”.

Babatunde gushed about the fellow contestant on the Bush Telegraph. “Big Mike is a legend!” he declared.

And Mike’s campmates weren’t the only ones who were enthralled by the tale. Fans and viewers took to social media to share their reactions to the hilarious story.

One wrote: “If Mike Tindall’s split trousers story and Princess Anne refusing to ‘nibble his nuts’ isn’t in the next season of the #TheCrown, I’ll be FUMING.”

Another added: “Mike Tindall did a [bleep] drop while dancing with Princess Anne. Legend.”

A third tweeted: “Mike you absolute legend. This is what we need.”

Not everyone was impressed

Despite most viewers taking the opportunity to make jokes regarding the situation, a few fans criticised Mike’s behaviour.

One fumed: “It’s not even funny, its actually gross!”

Another added: “He’s embarrassing the Royal Family.”

A third complained: “When his PR team were coming up with stories to tell during this 3 week royal family image rehabilitation campaign, this is the best they could do?”

However, most viewers were quick to echo Babatunde – branding Mike a “legend” and developing memes referencing the awkward encounter.

Mike was ‘fuming’ with his campmates (Credit: ITV)

Mike Tindall on I’m A Celebrity

Last week during the show, viewers at home commented that the royal appeared “fuming” after campmates got a question about his wife Zara wrong.

As part of the Dingo Dollar Challenge, they were asked where Zara was in the line of succession. Charlene White believed she knew, having done “a lot of research” following the Queen’s death.

However, the campmates all answered incorrectly. Mike was later spotted arriving back in camp with a “face like thunder”, Charlene said.

Elsewhere, the father of three was also spotted sending “secret signals” to friends and family back at home.

Before arriving in the jungle, Mike confirmed on his podcast that he would find a way to communicate with his loved ones whilst on screen.

After the show premiered, viewers noted the rugby star repeatedly touching his earlobe, noting that it was a signal for his wife and kids.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity fans issue desperate plea to fellow viewers

Are you rooting for Mike to take home the crown? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us.