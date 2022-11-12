I’m A Celebrity fans took to Twitter last night with a moan about Boy George during the Bushtucker Trial.

Boy George joined former Health Secretary Matt Hancock for the first food-based trial of the current I’m A Celebrity series, entitled La Cucaracha Cafe.

The Culture Club singer was served many fermented vegetarian dishes (Credit: ITV)

Boy George’s vegetarian alternatives

Since joining the jungle, George, 61, has been eating an alternative diet to his fellow campmates due to being vegetarian.

While on I’m A Celebrity, Boy George will eat a vegan diet due to eggs and milk being a rare luxury in camp.

However, when doing a Bushtucker Trial like he did yesterday (November 11), he will eat a vegetarian/vegan mixed diet and will not eat the same as the other contestants.

Read more: Vote for your I’m A Celeb as your Favourite Entertainment Show in our Entertainment Daily Awards 2022!

Last night, Boy George had to eat fermented sticky beans, blended fermented duck egg, vomit fruit, fermented plums, fermented tofu and blended fermented seaweed.

The vomit fruit, fermented plums and blended fermented seaweed caused the star to gag and feel as though he was going to be sick.

Matt, on the other hand, was asked to eat fish eye tacos, blended mealworm and witchetty grub, camel penis, sheep’s vagina, cow’s anus and cockroaches with a blended cockroach dip.

Both campmates finished all their plates and managed to take 11 stars back to camp in order to feed their fellow campmates.

Viewers issue plea to ITV

On social media platforms such as Twitter, many fans shared their disappointment in choosing Boy George to complete a food-based Bushtucker Trial due to him being vegetarian.

One viewer said: “I’m A Celeb is just giving Boy George a variety of Asian foods and calling them Bushtucker Trials.”

“A vegan Bushtucker Trial????? I’m A Celebrity has gone woke”, said another.

I just think if you are vegetarian or vegan you should just be exempt from eating challenges. I think do it properly or not at all.

“Why go on I’m A Celeb if you’re vegetarian?”

One Twitter user even urged ITV not to book veggies going forward as they issued a plea

“People excused from trials for health reasons…Vegans/Vegetarians excused because they won’t eat bugs etc etc… be available to do ALL trials or don’t ask them to go in the so called jungle,” they said.

Another commented: “I just think if you are vegetarian or vegan you should just be exempt from eating challenges. I think do it properly or not at all.”

However, one person hit back by saying: “Find it hilarious when people moan at vegetarians/vegans on I’m A Celeb and say they should just eat it.

“You do realise they would probably get really sick if they just started eating meat, especially in an environment like that.”

Boy George upset Matt Hancock is in the jungle

Conservative MP Matt Hancock arrived in the I’m A Celebrity jungle after the unexpected exit of Love Island’s Olivia Attwood.

His appearence on the show has caused intense controversy and has revieved criticism from both the public and the UK Government.

Hancock, who had to resign as Health Secretary last year after leaked footage showed him kissing his aide Gina Coladangelo and breaking pandemic social distancing rules, is reportedly being paid £350k for appearing on the hit show.

Matt Hancock has received a lot of criticism for entering the jungle (Credit: ITV)

After Matt’s arrival, Boy George and other campmates opened up about their feelings about the new member of the camp.

The ’80s icon said: “You know, at the beginning of the pandemic my mum was in hospital. I wasn’t allowed to see her. I thought she was going to die.”

Boy George continued: “I feel like, I don’t want to be sitting here like I’m having fun with him.”

The singer also revealed that he had thought about leaving the show due to Matt’s arrival.

“It’s difficult for me because, you know, had something happened – if my mum had gone – I wouldn’t be here now. I would have gone when he walked in,”

Read more: Boy George’s biggest scandals: Drugs, making peace with ‘demons’ and ‘life-changing experience’ in jail

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Saturday, November 12) at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.