I’m A Celebrity contestant Boy George has hit the headlines numerous times over the years due to scandals.

His appearance and performances confused and delighted in equal measure as Culture Club attained fame in the 1980s.

And the singer and DJ, 61, has also been a heroin addict and served time in prison.

But currently he is on TV as one of the biggest stars in the I’m A Celebrity 2022 camp.

So for viewers who want to know a little bit more about Boy George’s more infamous moments, here are his biggest scandals.

Boy George and drugs

Boy George’s addiction to heroin is often pinpointed as contributing factor to Culture Club’s decline after global hits such as Karma Chameleon.

Culture Club has subsequently split and reformed on more than two occasions.

But in 1986 Boy George was arrested for heroin possession after police raided his house in Hampstead, north London.

He was undergoing treatment at the time and received a small fine as punishment.

However, within weeks, keyboard player Michael Rudestsky, who co-wrote a song for Culture Club, died at George’s home due to an overdose.

The same year Boy George was arrested for possession of cannabis. And in October 2005 he was arrested in Manhattan in New York on suspicion of cocaine possession and falsely reporting a burglary.

He denied the drugs were his – and that charge was dropped – but admitted the charge of falsely reporting a burglary.

Boy George was sentenced to five days community service, sweeping the streets. He was also ordered to attend rehab.

‘Making peace with demons’

In 2016, the star reflected on the nature of recovery.

He told the Evening Standard: “I’m in recovery and I hear a lot of people talking about how drugs destroyed their lives. It’s not unique to pop stars. An addict is an extreme person, whether it’s drugs or fame or being in love or food.”

I’m in recovery and I hear a lot of people talking about how drugs destroyed their lives.

Boy George went on: “An addict is an addict. But until you can say, ‘I’m an addict,’ you can’t start to make peace with those demons.

“I struggled with that for years. I went to NA meetings, I went to see counsellors [but] I wouldn’t say it. It felt like a defeat. When I finally did, it was like, ‘What a relief! That’s what I am!'”

Boy George on his sexuality

During the earlier parts of his career, many mainstream media outlets were left by Boy George’s bemused androgynous presentation.

His sexuality was also a huge source of interest.

Asked in 1983 whether he preferred men or women, Boy George notoriously replied “both”.

He later repeated his indication he was bisexual before confirming he is gay in his 1995 autobiography Take It Like A Man.

However, by the time his second autobiography Straight was published in 2004, Boy George declared he preferred a “nice cup of tea” to sex.

Nonetheless, a secret, failed romance with Culture Club dummer Jon Moss has also been identified as another reason the band broke up the first time.

Accused of ‘plotting to defraud’

Ahead of his jungle stay, Boy George joked how Jon would be a dream co-star.

“It would be funny if my ex, Jon Moss, comes on the programme,” he said at the time.

“But I don’t think that will happen!”

And with good reason. Earlier this year he accused Boy George of plotting to defraud him of £188,000.

Jon argued he was owed the amount after being “expelled” by their manager in September 2018.

Boy George responded at the time: “My former band member Jon Moss has made the most unfounded and hurtful allegations against me in legal proceedings in the UK.

“Needless to say, his allegations that I conspired to defraud him are entirely untrue.”

Boy George in jail

In 2008, Boy George was convicted of falsely imprisoning and assaulting Norwegian model Auden Carlsen, and sentenced to 15 months in jail.

He handcuffed Mr Carlsen during a visit to the singer’s London flat before beating him with a metal chain during the 2007 ordeal.

Boy George was incarcerated at London’s HM Prison Pentonville before moving to HM Prison Highpoint North in Suffolk.

He was released after four months for good behaviour and had to wear an ankle monster and submit to a curfew for the remainder of his sentence.

Boy George reflected to Reader’s Digest in 2021: “I always maintained that jail would finish me off, but it didn’t. You somehow find the strength.”

He added: “It was a life-changing experience and I feel I came out of that situation with some wisdom and knowledge.

“I really don’t view that period in my life as a negative… but I wouldn’t want to go back.”

Mr Carlsen recently addressed Boy George’s prime time TV positioning ahead of the I’m A Celebrity 2022.

He told the Mirror: “Had I been a woman and he did what he did, he would never have been given the platform. It’s hurtful that big organisations like ITV give him that platform.

“I think giving him this sort of platform and a record fee sends the wrong message to survivors of violence and abuse and is plain wrong.”

