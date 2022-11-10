The mum of I’m A Celebrity star Boy George has broken her silence after fears he was going to leave the camp last night (Wednesday, November 9) following Matt Hancock joining the show.

His mum has now broken her silence following her son’s tearful confession during last night’s show.

Boy George made his feelings clear on the show last night (Credit: ITV)

Boy George makes tearful confession on I’m A Celeb

During yesterday’s edition of I’m A Celebrity, Matt entered the jungle.

After meeting Matt, Boy George opened up to Scarlette Douglas on his feelings about the MP being on the show.

“You know, beginning of the pandemic my mum was in hospital. I wasn’t allowed to see her. I thought she was going to die,” he said.

“I was tweeting Greenwich hospital going, ‘Please look after my mum.’ I used my name, and I was like ‘Please look after my mum.’ And they did, she was fine… I feel like, I don’t want to be sitting here like I’m having fun with him.”

He continued, saying: “It’s difficult for me because, you know, had something happened, if my mum had gone, I wouldn’t be here now. I would have gone when he walked in.”

In the Bush Telegraph later on, he said: “If I had lost my mum, I would go.

“And I feel a little bit selfish, you know, just kind of… everyone’s so nice to him and I was like Jesus, what we gonna do?”

He then added: “I don’t want to spoil this experience for myself. I’m not good at hiding what I feel. Especially when it’s something so strong.”

Matt Hancock’s arrival in camp angered Boy George (Credit: ITV)

Mum of Boy George speaks out

Following her son’s tearful confession during last night’s show, Boy George’s mum has now broken her silence.

Dinah O’Dowd spoke to the MailOnline about her son’s comments.

The 84-year-old, who has been watching the show from her home in London, admitted seeing her son upset made her emotional.

“George and I are very close and I’m so very proud of him,” she said.

“He is always there for me, so his reaction wasn’t a surprise, and I am waiting to hug him when he gets home.”

Boy George’s manager has broken his silence (Credit: ITV)

Popstar’s manager breaks silence

Boy George’s mum isn’t the only to break her silence about the popstar recently.

The 61-year-old’s manager has also opened up about Boy George being on the show.

It came after the singer clashed with Charlene White over cooking duties in camp.

During an interview on This Morning, Paul Kemsley said: “It’s so tough to watch it when you love someone and I’m sitting here thinking: ‘Four weeks ago he was playing in front of 100,000 people. And now he’s in a water tank half drowning.'”

He then continued, saying: “[Boy George] cooks a lot… He would like to cook. He’s a bit of a control freak.

“He’s a kind, nice guy and he’s very into meditation and breathing and he will get through it. It’s very early doors.”

