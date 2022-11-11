I’m A Celebrity fans in hysterics as Matt Hancock takes part in Bushtucker trial

I’m A Celebrity tonight (Friday, November 11) saw Matt Hancock and Boy George take part in a Bushtucker Trial together.

Fans of the show were taking a lot of pleasure from seeing Matt take part in the challenge, with many confessing that seeing him eat all sorts of disgusting meals was bringing a smile to their faces.

Matt took part in a Bushtucker Trial tonight (Credit: ITV)

Matt Hancock and Boy George’s bushtucker trial on I’m A Celebrity tonight

Tonight’s episode of I’m A Celebrity saw Matt and Boy George take part in the first eating trial of the series.

Matt and Boy George arrived at a Mexican-themed cafe to do their trial.

“This is La Cucaracha Cafe. For the first 10 stars, you’ll take it in turns to eat a dish each. Each dish you complete will win you a star. For the 11th and final star you will both have to eat a dish,” Dec explained.

Matt’s first meal was a fish taco.

“I was going to say I like tacos…,” the former Health Secretary said.

Despite the disgusting meal, Matt actually did well to eat it all.

“Very fishy!” Matt said of the meal.

Matt did well on the bushtucker trial to be fair (Credit: ITV)

Matt Hancock’s bushtucker trial on I’m A Celebrity tonight

Up next for the Health Secretary was blended mealworms with a witchetty grub garnish.

He had to drink the whole glass and eat the grub garnish.

“That was absolutely disgusting and the texture was horrible!” he then said after finishing the meal.

Matt’s third dish was a camel’s penis. “Just the tip,” Ant said as if that made it any better.

“Oh, marvellous,” Matt said sarcastically.

“It takes like nothing, the texture’s like everything,” Matt then said after finishing it.

“It was soft and crunchy at the same time. The texture was horrible. And the hardest bit was the thought of what it is,” he then continued.

Matt’s struggling was loved by viewers (Credit: ITV)

Viewers delight over Matt’s bushtucker trial

Mat’s next few dishes were a sheep’s vagina, a cow’s severed anus, and cockroaches with a blended cockroach dip.

Despite the horrors he and Boy George were forced to eat, they completed the challenge, picking up 11 stars.

I’m A Celebrity fans were loving watching Matt take part in the Bushtucker trials, with many confessing it had brought a smile to their faces.

“Seeing Matt Hancock being forced to eat fish eyes is bringing such a smile to my face,” one viewer tweeted.

“They’ve given Matt Hancock everything haven’t they? [laughing emoji]” another then wrote.

The UK watching Matt doing the eating trial like #ImACeleb #ImACelebrity pic.twitter.com/WyEg2v8RnA — Gryffindor 28 (@naboos28) November 11, 2022

“Whoever selected matt hancock’s dishes was so real for that what an absolute legend,” another then said.

I’m A Celebrity continues tomorrow (Saturday, November 12) on ITV and ITV Hub at 9pm.

