The I’m A Celebrity 2022 line-up looks to be taking shape as the first ‘confirmed’ stars arrive in Australia.

Radio host Chris Moyles has been seen arriving down under today (Tuesday October 25).

He, along with Boy George and Seann Walsh, have been previously tipped to be among the cast for this year’s series.

And photographers have also snapped ex Love Island contestant Olivia Attwood arriving at Brisbane airport.

I’m A Celebrity 2022 will probably feature Chris Moyles (Credit: YouTube)

‘It should be nice, fingers crossed’

According to The Sun, Chris, 43, has verified the reasons for his presence in Oz by saying: “I have absolutely no idea what my family and friends would think of me doing a show like I’m A Celebrity.

“I have never asked them. But I think they would be much more nervous about me doing Antiques Roadshow. It should be nice, fingers crossed anyway.”

I think I will be alright.

Asked about having a fear of creepy-crawlies, Chris replied: “There’s lots of everything in this country, like sport and beer and I am not scared of sport or beer. So I think I will be alright.”

Olivia, meanwhile, told a reporter for the tabloid she will miss her dogs and her boyfriend while on the show.

Olivia Attwood fails to not get noticed by reporters (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who else is in I’m A Celebrity 2022?

Also said to be in the running to be a reality TV campmate is the husband of King Charles’ niece.

However, reports claim Mike Tindall, whose wife is Zara Tindall, may not have sought royal permission to participate.

A source claimed to The Sun: “It’s a massive coup. Mike has had a box seat for some of the most important moments in royal history for generations.

“He is sure to be discreet, but his sheer presence means this series will be an absolute must-watch.”

Additionally, Corrie’s Sue Cleaver and A Place in the Sun presenter Scarlette Douglas are rumoured to have signed up.

However, ITV have dismissed any rumours about contestants as “speculation”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OLIVIA ATTWOOD (@oliviajade_attwood)

When does I’m A Celebrity 2022 start?

The start date for I’m A Celebrity 2022 is yet to be confirmed.

However, ITV is airing teasers for the series – and this seems to indicate the 2022 run is only weeks away from beginning.

Additionally, the first I’m A Celebrity 2022 trailer – which launched earlier this month – confirmed the upcoming run will kick off in November.

It features Ant and Dec leaping out of a helicopter passing over a jungle with their parachutes bearing the words: “We’re back!”

Nonetheless, antics involving the hosts aside, there’s no clearer suggestion that I’m A Celebrity will soon be dominating your evening viewing than famous faces touching down and failing to avoid photographers at the airport waiting for them!

