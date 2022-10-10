Coronation Street legend Sue Cleaver has reportedly signed up for the latest series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

Sue plays long-running resident Eileen Grimshaw on Coronation Street.

It has now been reported that Sue will be taking to the I’m A Celebrity jungle for the upcoming season of the reality TV show.

Sue plays Eileen Grimshaw on Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Sue Cleaver joins I’m A Celebrity

Speaking to The Sun, a source said: “Sue is a very much-loved Street legend and the bosses are delighted to have her as part of the line-up this year.”

They continued: “She will be a brilliant addition, and is looking forward to really pushing out of her comfort zone and challenging herself in the jungle.”

Sue would not be the first ITV soap star to appear on I’m A Celebrity.

Last year’s season saw Emmerdale actor Danny Miller win the show.

Corrie star Simon Gregson finished in second place, behind Miller.

Previous Corrie contestants include Helen Flanagan, Jennie McAlpine and Andy Whyment.

Carver’s Corrie co-star Simon Gregson appeared on I’m A Celebrity’s previous season (Credit: ITV)

Eileen Grimshaw in Corrie

Sue Cleaver joined Coronation Street in 2000, along with screen sons Todd and Jason Grimshaw.

Since joining, she has been at the heart of many notable storylines on the show.

This includes her long-standing feud with neighbour Gail Platt, and numerous ill-fated romantic entanglements.

One such storyline saw her dating show villain Pat Phelan as he menaced her friends and neighbours.

Eileen’s time on Coronation Street has been notable for her long-standing feud with neighbour Gail Platt (Credit: ITV)

More recently Eileen has started a relationship with George Shuttleworth – son of Archie Shuttleworth.

However she has not been impressed with the arrival of his sister Glenda.

With Glenda now working the odd shift at the Rovers it looks like she’s here to stay.

Will this cause trouble for Eileen and George?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

