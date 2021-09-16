Coronation Street pub Rovers Return: All the barmaids past and present

There have been 67 barmaids in the Coronation Street pub Rovers Return since the show started in 1960.

For some it was the starting point to glittering careers – think Sarah Lancashire’s Raquel Watts and Michelle Keegan’s Tina McIntyre.

For others, it was the place they would become synonymous with for all their lives. The place they would call home.

Here are Corrie’s 67 Rovers Return barmaids to date.

1. Coronation Street Rovers Return barmaids: Annie Walker (Doris Speed)

Annie was the Rovers first landlady (Credit: ITV/REX/Shutterstock)

Annie Walker was the first Coronation Street Rovers Return Inn landlady. She was in charge from the show’s beginning in 1960 through to 1983.

She retired without telling her friends and family personally and convinced her son Billy to run the pub.

2. Concepta Riley (Doreen Keogh)

Concepta worked in the Rovers for three years (Credit: ITV)

Concepta was the first barmaid who worked under Annie. She worked in the Rovers from 1960-1963.

3. Nona Willis (Barbara Ferris)

Nona upset the regulars (Credit: ITV/REX/Shutterstock)

Nona worked briefly behind the bar in 1961. She upset one of the regulars on her first night after admitting she had been an exotic dancer. She left after a month because she couldn’t understand the local accent!

4. Doreen Lostock (Angela Crow)

Doreen wasn’t behind the bar for long (Credit: ITV/REX/Shutterstock)

Doreen didn’t work for long behind the bar either. Annie took Doreen on after the cafe she worked in was bought out.

5. Irma Odgen (Sandra Gough)

Irma worked two jobs (Credit: YouTube/ITV)

Irma worked at the Coronation Street pub Rovers Return from 1964-1965. Along with her job in the pub she also worked in the corner shop.

6. Emily Bishop (Eileen Derbyshire)

Emily is still on the Street (Credit: ITV/REX/Shutterstock) Emily moved into the Rovers in 1968 after a holiday in Scotland and began working behind the bar.

Annie threw Emily out in 1969 after Emily caused a fall out between Annie and Billy. Emily moved back into the Rovers in 1969 however she left again in 1970.

7. Lucille Hewitt (Jennifer Moss)

Lucille had a few jobs (Credit: YouTube/ITV)

Lucile bounced from job to job in her time on the cobbles. She worked in the Rovers on and off from the late 1960s until 1974 when she left the Street.

8. Betty Williams (Betty Driver)

Betty Williams hot pot is still served in the Rovers (Credit: ITV/REX/Shutterstock)

Coronation Street’s longest serving Coronation Street pub Rovers Return barmaid, Betty began working in the Rovers in 1969 after persuading Jack Walker to give her a job whilst Annie was away on holiday. She worked in the Rovers until 2011 and unfortunately passed away in 2012.

Her portrait was hung in the Rovers and her famous hot pot is still served.

9. Bet Lynch (Julie Goodyear)

Bet ran the Rovers for 10 years (Credit: ITV/REX/Shutterstock)

Bet began working in the Rovers in 1970. In 1984 Annie retired and her son Billy took over. However Billy screwed up frequently and Bet took over as manageress/landlady in 1985.

She carried on working at the Rovers until 1995.

10. Blanche Hunt (Maggie Jones)

Blanche worked in the Rovers for a short time (Credit: YouTube/ITV)

Another Coronation Street legend is Blanche Hunt. She worked behind the bar in 1974 for a short period of time.

11. Gail Platt (Helen Worth)

Gail worked in the Rovers for a short period of time (Credit: ITV)

More recently known as Gail Rodwell. In 1976 she worked in the Rovers for a few days.

12. Dawn Perks (Jeanette Wild)

Dawn and Bet did not get on (Credit: ITV/REX/Shutterstock)

Dawn worked in the Rovers for a short period of time in 1977. She was recommended to Annie by Alf Roberts after he heard she was looking for work. Annie was impressed with her work experience.

However when Annie went away, Bet was left in charge and there was an instant personality clash between the two barmaids. It didn’t help that Dawn then went on a date with Mike Baldwin. She left the pub after accusing Bet of being jealous.

13. Arlene Jones (Geraldine Moffatt)

Arlene was a relief barmaid in 1980 for Annie and Betty whilst they were away. Bet even played a joke on her telling her just to humour Fred Gee as there was something mentally wrong with him.

Fred believed she genuinely fancied him and asked her to stay late to tidy up. However her jealous husband told her to get her wages, check they were correct and leave. She never returned again.

14. Carole Fairbanks (Greta Schmidt)

Whilst Annie Walker was away in 1981, Bet and Betty both walked out after hearing relief manager Gordon Lewis had suspended Fred. Carole began to work in the pub with Diane Hawkins .

Eventually Bet and Betty returned to the pub, Fred was reinstated and neither Carole nor Diane were required.

15. Diane Hawkins (Lottie Ward)

Diane only worked in the Rovers for a short period of time along with Carole.

16. Suzie Birchall (Cheryl Murray)

Suzie worked in the Rovers for a short amount of time (Credit: Youtube/ ITV)

Suzie worked in the Coronation Street pub Rovers Return briefly in 1983. She proved popular with the regulars but Annie gave Suzie her notice after Bet and Betty returned.

17. Kath Goodwin (Lori Wells Keefe)

Kath worked in the Rovers for a week (Credit: ITV/REX/Shutterstock)

Kath was taken on in 1984 to help out Betty. Fred ended up employing her for a full week. She left the Rovers after her week’s employment which of course involved some drama.

18. Maureen Barnett (Maureen Morris)

Maureen was a relief barmaid (Credit: ITV/ REX/Shutterstock)

Maureen was a relief barmaid in 1985. She began working the same day as Gloria Todd.

19. Gloria Todd (Sue Jenkins)

Gloria eventually got a permanent job (Credit: ITV/REX/Shutterstock)

Gloria was taken on by temporary manager Frank Harvey in January 1985 whilst Betty was away. However when Betty returned, she told Gloria she was too inexperienced.

Later that year, Gloria returned to the Rovers to help Betty out whilst Bet was away, leading to a permanent job.

She continued to work there until 1988.

20. Sally Metcalfe (Sally Dynevor)

Sally is still on the cobbles (Credit: ITV/REX/Shutterstock)

Sally worked in the Rovers in 1986 when the pub reopened after a fire. She was replaced a few days later. Sally is still on the cobbles, but has moved on to bigger things – she now works at Underworld.

21. Alison Dougherty (Elizabeth Ritson)

Alison worked in the Rovers for a short while (Credit: ITV/REX/Shutterstock)

Alison was taken on with Sally for the pub’s reopening. She and Sally were replaced with Betty and Gloria a few days later.

22. Margo Richardson (Vicky Ogden)

Bet threw Margo out (Credit: ITV/REX/Shutterstock)

Margo was employed by Alec Gilroy in 1987, but after a month, they realised they couldn’t afford to keep her on. She was furious and began to insult Bet, who told her to get out of the pub.

23. Sandra Stubbs (Sally Watts)

Sandra was a cleaner and barmaid (Credit: ITV/REX/Shutterstock)

Sandra was a cleaner and barmaid in the Rovers from 1988-1989.

24. Vera Duckworth (Liz Dawn)

Vera and Jack brought the Rovers (Credit: ITV/REX/Shutterstock)

Vera worked in the Rovers briefly in 1988.

In 1995 Vera and Jack inherited some money and bought the Rovers. She was the landlady for four years before they sold the pub to Alec Gilroy.

25. Tina Fowler (Michelle Holmes)

Tina was fired (Credit: ITV/REX/Shutterstock)

Tina worked in the Rovers from 1989 to 1990. Bet took her on, but Tina wouldn’t turn up for shifts and demanded a raise.

The final straw was when Tina barred Percy Sugden from the pub after she grew tired of his war stories. Bet fired her for this.

She attempted to get her job back but was unsuccessful.

26. Liz McDonald (Beverly Callard)

Liz McDonald has been on and off barmaid for years (Credit: ITV/REX/Shutterstock)

Since 1990 Liz has worked on and off behind the bar at the Rovers. She was landlady between 2006 and 2011, before leaving for Spain and then returning as co-owner in 2013.

She remained behind the bar as landlady until 2017, and now works there under Jenny and Johnny Connor’s management.

27. Angie Freeman (Deborah McAndrew)

Angie worked in the Rovers between 1991-1992 (Credit: ITV/REX/Shutterstock)

Angie worked in the Rovers from 1991-1992.

28. Raquel Watts (Sarah Lancashire)

Raquel did modelling alongside her barmaid job (Credit: ITV/REX/Shutterstock)

Raquel began working in the Rovers in 1992 and worked there for four years until 1996. She would also do the occasional modelling job alongside being a barmaid.

29. Tanya Pooley (Eva Pope)

Tanya wasn’t great at making friends (Credit: ITV/REX/Shutterstock)

Tanya began working in the Rovers in 1993, making many enemies, including Raquel. She ran off with Bet Lynch’s man Charlie Whelan in 1994.

30. Jenny Bradley (Sally Ann Matthews)

Jenny is still on the cobbles (Credit: ITV/REX/Shutterstock)

Now Jenny Connor, in 1993, she began working in the Rovers for a short period of time. She left the cobbles in 1993 but returned in 2015.

She is now married to Johnny Connor and the couple currently own the Rovers.

31. Tricia Armstrong (Tracy Brabin)

Tricia gave birth to her son in the Rovers (Credit: YouTube/ITV)

Tricia began working in the Rovers in 1995 for a couple of years. She moved into the pub in 1997 and even gave birth to son Brad in the back room. She left the street not long after Brad’s birth.

32. Carol Starkey (Kathryn Apanowicz)

Carol only lasted one shift (Credit: ITV/ REX/Shutterstock)

Carol applied for a job in the Rovers in November 1995 when Betty Williams walked out. She had no previous experience working in a bar and only lasted one shift.

33. Lorraine Ramsden (Vicki Stevens)

Vera sacked Lorraine (Credit: ITV/REX: Shutterstock)

Lorraine applied for the job in the Rovers in December 1995 and was hired by Jack.

She wasn’t the best barmaid, giving wrong change and taking her time pulling pints. It wasn’t until Vera caught Jack giving Lorraine a hands on pint-pulling tutorial that she was sacked.

34. Joyce Smedley (Anita Carey)

Joyce stole from the till (Credit: ITV/REX/ Shutterstock)

Joyce worked in the Rovers from 1996-1997. She stole from the till and was caught by Alec who sacked her.

35. Judy Mallett (Gaynor Faye)

Judy worked in the Rovers until she died (Credit: ITV/REX/Shutterstock)

Working in the Rovers from 1996-1999, Judy unfortunately died from an embolism after being involved in a car crash.

Gaynor has gone on to star in Emmerdale, but her character Megan Macey has yet to work behind the Woolpack bar.

36. Samantha Failsworth (Tina Hobley)

Samantha worked in the Rovers from 1997-1998 (Credit: ITV/REX: Shutterstock)

Samantha began working in the Rovers in January 1997. She left the pub, and the Street, in June 1998.

37. Natalie Barnes (Denise Welch)

Natalie Barnes was the landlady of the Rovers for two years (Credit: ITV/REX/Shutterstock)

Natalie began working in The Rovers in 1997 and eventually went on to buy the pub from Alec Gilroy in 1998.

She sold the pub in 2000.

38. Lorraine Brownlow (Holly Newman)

Lorraine Brownlow worked in the Rovers for a year (Credit: YouTube/ITV)

Lorraine began working in the Rovers in 1998 and left after just a year in 1999.

39. Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson)

Leanne is still on the cobbles (Credit: ITV/REX/Shutterstock)

Leanne began working in the Rovers in 1999 and has worked on and off behind the bar for years.

Still on the street, Leanne now works as a personal assistant at Barlow legal services.

40. Amy Goskirke (Jayne Ashbourne)

Amy had a short but dramatic time on the cobbles (Credit: ITV/REX/Shutterstock)

Amy worked in the Rovers for a month. She began in January 2000 after following ex-boyfriend Dev Alahan to the Street.

She left after a dramatic month on the cobbles.

41. Geena Gregory (Jennifer James)

Geena worked in the Rovers for a couple of years (Credit: ITV/REX/Shutterstock)

Arriving when friend Vinny Sornell needed help in the Rovers in 2000, Geena ended up staying for two years.

42. Toyah Battersby (Georgia Taylor)

Toyah Battersby is still on the cobbles (Credit: ITV/REX/Shutterstock)

Toyah began working in the Rovers in 2000. She left the street in 2003 and returned again in 2016.

She bought the pub alongside recovering alcoholic Peter Barlow in 2017, but sold it in 2018 to Jenny and Johnny after she and Peter split.

43. Edna Miller (Joan Kempson)

Edna lasted one shift (Credit: ITV/REX/Shutterstock)

Edna was hired to work in the Rovers in June 1998. She lasted one shift.

44. Shelley Unwin (Sally Lindsay)

Shelley became bar manager (Credit: ITV/REX/ Shutterstock)

Shelley arrived on the street in 2001 and began working behind the bar.

When Fred Elliot bought the pub, Shelley and Geena competed for the position of bar manager but the role was given to Shelley.

She found out she was pregnant to her evil ex Charlie Stubbs and left in 2006 after deciding she needed a fresh start.

45. Eve Elliot (Melanie Kilburn)

Fred brought Eve the pub (Credit: YouTube/ITV)

Eve married Fred Elliot who bought her the pub. She worked behind the bar from 2001-2002.

46. Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon)

Maria was a barmaid for a short while (Credit: ITV/REX/Shutterstock)

Although Maria is well-known as a hairdresser, she worked in the Rovers from 2002-2003 when she lost her salon job.

Still on the cobbles today, she’s now a partner in Audrey’s salon.

47. Tracy Barlow (Kate Ford)

Tracy Barlow has had a few stints behind the bar (Credit: ITV/REX/Shutterstock)

Is she technically Tracy McDonald now? Who can keep up?

She worked in the Rovers briefly in 2003 and 2011 where she was a manager for a very short time. Steve McDonald, the father of her child and now husband, fired her and hired Stella Price.

48. Bev Unwin (Susie Blake)

Bev worked in the Rovers for a few years (Credit: ITV/REX/Shutterstock)

Shelley’s mother Bev worked in the Rovers from 2003-2006. After her lover Fred died, she went to live with Shelley and the baby.

49. Violet Wilson (Jenny Platt)

Violet left the cobbles in 2008 (Credit: ITV/REX/Shutterstock)

Violet first appeared on the show as a barmaid in 2004. After having not much luck with her love life, she and Sean Tully made a drunk pact if they were both single and childless when they were 30 they would have a child together.

However one thing led to another and Violet ended up pregnant with Sean’s baby. She gave birth to a baby boy named Dylan in the Rovers in 2008.

After proposing to boyfriend Jamie Baldwin, the pair fled the street with Dylan leaving Sean upset.

Violet has been mentioned since and allows son Dylan to visit Sean.

50. Michelle Connor (Kym Marsh)

Michelle Connor has worked on and off in the Rovers for 11 years (Credit: ITV/REX/Shutterstock)

Michelle arrived to the cobbles in 2006 and began working in the Rovers. She developed romantic feelings towards landlady Liz’s son Steve.

She worked in the Rovers on and off between 2006 and 2017. Michelle is still in Weatherfield for now working as manageress of the Bistro and a wedding planner.

51. Lauren Wilson (Lucy Evans)

Lauren was Violet’s wild younger sister (Credit: ITV/REX/Shutterstock)

Violet’s younger sister Lauren began working in the Rovers in 2007 after working abroad. She lost her job in 2008 and left the cobbles for a holiday with Sean. He returned alone after Lauren bagging herself a rich boyfriend.

52. Becky Granger (Katherine Kelly)

Becky was another of Steve McDonald’s wives (Credit: ITV/REX/Shutterstock)

Becky began working in the Rovers in 2008. She went on to marry Steve, becoming Liz’s daughter-in-law.

Becky moved out of the Rovers when she separated briefly with Steve and left the street altogether in 2011 after exposing his new wife Tracy as a liar in front of the Rovers at their wedding party.

53. Kelly Crabtree (Tupele Dorgu)

Kelly worked one shift in the Rovers (Credit: ITV/REX/Shutterstock)

Kelly was better known as a machinist in Underworld. However she did do one bar shift in 2008.

54. Poppy Morales (Sophiya Haque)

Betty wasn’t impressed with Poppy (Credit: ITV/REX/Shutterstock)

Poppy arrived with friend Liz McDonald who she met at an exercise class and began working in the Rovers in 2008. She went on to become assistant-manager.

Poppy was sacked in 2009 after firing Betty Williams. When Betty complained to Steve who tried to get Poppy to reconsider she verbally attacked him. This lead to his girlfriend Becky dragging her out of the pub by her hair.

55. Tina McIntyre (Michelle Keegan)

Tina was killed in 2014 (Credit: ITV/REX/Shutterstock)

In 2010, Tina began working in the Rovers. She had her fair share of brawls in the pub fighting with Kylie Platt and pushing pregnant Kirsty Soames over.

She began an affair with Peter Barlow who was married to Carla Connor. On the day they planned to run away together he announced Carla’s pregnancy in the Rovers.

Carla’s brother Rob called round to see how Tina was, but when she threatened to expose her affair with Peter, as well as Rob and Tracy’s dodgy dealings, he pushed her off the builders’ yard balcony.

Although she survived the fall, Rob beat her with a metal pole and she died in hospital a few days later.

56. Stella Price (Michelle Collins)

Stella brought the Rovers (Credit: ITV/REX/Shutterstock)

Steve hired Stella to manage the Rovers in 2011 and eventually she became the landlady. After arriving on the cobbles we discovered she was Leanne’s birth mother.

In 2014, after a string of dramatic events her husband Karl was arrested, Stella decided to leave Weatherfield for a fresh start in New York. She sold the pub back to Steve.

57. Eva Price (Catherine Tyldesley)

Eva left earlier this year (Credit: ITV/REX/Shutterstock)

Eva was hired by her mum Stella in 2012.

In 2018 Eva gave birth to daughter Susie in secret and gave the baby to Toyah Battersby. Shortly after Susie’s birth, Eva’s ex-fiance and the father of her daughter Aidan committed suicide and the truth came out about Susie.

Eva left the cobbles with her daughter in 2018 leaving Coronation Street pub Rovers Return and Weatherfield behind.

58. Gloria Price (Sue Johnston)

Gloria caused a few issues in the Rovers (Credit: ITV/REX/Shutterstock)

Stella’s mum also pulled pints behind the Rovers bar from 2012-2013. Stella kicked Gloria out of the pub more than once for interfering with the business. Gloria rigged the comments box for the Pub of the Year competition after discovering Norris had called her vulger and loud. This was exposed by Lewis Archer.

In 2013 she went to work in Nick’s Bistro and left the street in 2014.

59. Sunita Alahan (Shobna Gulati)

Sunita was killed by Karl (Credit: YouTube/ITV)

In 2012 Sunita began to work in the Rovers and moved in with Stella and Karl after she and Dev split, even though her and Karl were having an affair. After Stella found out the truth, Sunita decided to go back to Dev.

In 2013 she caught Karl trying to start a fire in the cellar, after a struggle she fell down the stairs and he left her in the blaze. She was saved by the fire brigade but slipped into a coma. Just as she was getting better, Karl came into the hospital and dislodged a tube and Sunita passed away.

60. Mandy Kamara (Pamela Nomvete)

Mandy worked in the Rovers for a year (Credit: YouTube/ITV)

Mandy was an old flame of Lloyd Mullaney who began working in the Rovers to help with cooking. However she left after just a year.

61. Eileen Grimshaw (Sue Cleaver)

Eileen worked in the Rovers for a short while (Credit: YouTube/ITV)

Eileen stepped in to help at the Coronation Street pub Rovers Return for a month in 2015 whilst Eva was away.

62. Sarah Platt (Tina O’Brien)

Sarah Platt began working in the Rovers in 2015 (Credit: ITV/REX/Shutterstock)

Sarah Platt began working behind the bar in 2015 after she returned from Milan taking over from Eileen. She worked there until 2018 when she became a personal assistant at Underworld.

63. Erica Holroyd (Claire King)

Erica worked in the Rovers from 2015-2017 (Credit: ITV/REX/Shutterstock)

Erica arrived in Weatherfield to visit her mother and catch up with friend Liz McDonald. She stayed with Liz in the Rovers and began working behind the bar in 2015.

She left the Rovers in 2017 and began working at Nick’s Bistro but left the Street completely in August 2017.

64. Kate Connor (Faye Brookes)

Kate helps her family by working the odd shift (Credit: ITV)

Kate works the odd shift in the Rovers since her dad, Johnny, and stepmum, Jenny, brought the pub last year.

65. Gemma Winter (Dolly-Rose Campbell)

Gemma started working in The Rovers last year (Credit: ITV)

Gemma began working in Coronation Street pub Rovers Return last year after Jenny and Johnny Connor bought the pub.

She has been working there ever since.

66. Emma Brooker (Alexandra Mardell)

Emma’s first shift didn’t go well (Credit: ITV)

Emma began working behind the bar helping out with the odd shift, but disaster struck when Gemma and Ches got locked in the basement while Emma was looking after things.

The pub was left in a mess and Jenny fired Emma, but she later rehired her.

67. Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan)

Daisy is on the charm offensive (Credit: ITV)

Jenny’s stepdaughter Daisy moved into the Rovers last year and has been working behind the bar ever since.

