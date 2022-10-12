Mike Tindall has reportedly signed up for I’m A Celebrity 2022.

The former England rugby ace is believed to be joining other stars in the I’m A Celeb jungle later this year.

Mike, 43, is married to the late Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall.

According to The Sun, the royal-by-marriage will appear alongside stars including Boy George, Seann Walsh and Chris Moyles.

Mike Tindall has reportedly signed up for I’m A Celebrity 2022 (Credit: Splashnews)

Mike Tindall signs up for I’m A Celebrity 2022?

A source told the newspaper: “It’s a massive coup. Mike has had a box seat for some of the most important moments in royal history for generations.

“He is sure to be discreet, but his sheer presence means this series will be an absolute must-watch.”

A rep for I’m A Celebrity told MailOnline: “Any names suggested for I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! are just speculation. We’ll officially announce our line up for the new series nearer its transmission.”

ED! has contacted reps for I’m A Celebrity and Mike for further comment.

Ant and Dec recently confessed their excitement about the show returning to its “spiritual home” of Australia this year.

Due to Covid-19, the show was forced to relocate to the UK temporarily.

“The plan is, we’re going back to Australia, we don’t want to go elsewhere. It’s got to go back to it. Back to its spiritual home, back to where it all started. Everyone wants to see a bit of sunshine at that time of year on the telly,” Ant told The Mirror.

Dec added: “If they’ll let us in the country, we’ll be back in. We had two lovely years in Wales, we really enjoyed our time in Wales, but this show has to be in Australia, we have to go back.”

Mike Tindall will be the first royal to take part in UK reality TV, reports claim (Credit: Splashnews)

Mike on his regrets with the Queen

Meanwhile, Mike recently admitted that he had “regrets” over not asking the Queen more questions.

Mike discussed the family’s experience of coming together for Her Majesty’s funeral on September 19 on his podcast ‘The Good, The Bad and The Rugby’.

He explained: “It’s been sad, emotional but happy. In some ways amazing, in other ways to see the family come so close together – overnight.

“You never predict it, obviously a 96-year-old lady, you know at some point it’s going to happen but you’re never ready for when it does.”

He also said: “I’m not a direct family member in terms of blood but watching what my wife Zara had to go through, obviously, she loved the Queen beyond everything else.”

During the episode, the royal and former sports star also opened up about his “regrets” when it came to his interactions with the Queen.

He then went on to admit: “But I also have loads of regrets and loads of regrets about not asking her so many more things. Having nervousness when you have that lucky seat of being sat next to her.”

