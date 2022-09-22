I’m A Celebrity is in South Africa in 2023 for a spin-off show, Ant and Dec have announced today.

The Geordie duo announced the exciting news in a short Instagram video earlier this afternoon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ant & Dec (@antanddec)

I’m A Celebrity in South Africa in 2023

Earlier today saw Ant and Dec make an exciting announcement about I’m A Celebrity.

The pair made the announcement in a short video which they posted for their 4.7 million followers to see.

In the video, Ant and Dec stand as close to the camera as possible, hiding the view behind them.

“We’ve got news, it’s probably the worst kept secret in television, but we are doing a very special series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here in South Africa!” Dec said.

Dec then spun the camera around to show off the picturesque mountain view behind them.

“It’s going to be your favourite celebrities from the last 20 years who are going back in to do it one more time,” Dec then said.

“But are we going to Australia, Declan?” Ant asked. “Yes, we are,” Dec replied.

“This year, we’ll be in Australia. Australia, 2022, South Africa, 2023,” Dec confirmed.

Fans can’t wait for the show to move away from Wales (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity fans react to South Africa 2023 news

Plenty of Ant and Dec’s followers took to the comment section to react to the exciting news.

“Omg!! Can’t wait,” one fan gushed.

“Missed you both. Can’t wait for both of these,” another said.

“Can’t wait to watch it!!! In SOUTH AFRICAAAAAA!!!!!!” a third excitedly commented. [Sic]

“This actually sounds really good!” another wrote.

“Love I’m A Celeb – autumn / winter telly is the best,” a fifth said.

The show will be returning to Australia this year (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity returns to Australia

Over the last couple of years, I’m A Celebrity has been filmed in Gwrych Castle, North Wales.

This was due to Covid restrictions preventing the show from being filmed in Australia.

However, now restrictions have lifted, the show will be returning to Oz for the first time since 2019.

In 2020, in the first series filmed outside of Australia, Giovanna Fletcher won the show. Last year’s show, which again was filmed in Wales, was won by Emmerdale star Danny Miller.

Ant and Dec previously hinted at an All-Stars series of the show as far back as May.

During an interview on This Morning, Ant let slip that an All-Stars edition was in the works.

“It’s a spin-off from the main show. We’ve got ex-campmates coming together in South Africa competing in challenges and trials,” he said.

“Should I keep talking?” he asked, turning to Dec.

“I don’t you think you should! I think it’s a secret!” Dec replied.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity 2022: Fan favourite Stacey Solomon ‘in talks for spin-off’

I’m A Celebrity returns to ITV and ITV Hub later this year.

What do you think of this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix!