I’m A Celebrity 2022 has reportedly signed up Mike Tindall – but he could be in trouble amid claims he didn’t seek permission from King Charles to appear on the show.

Former rugby player Mike, 43, is married to Zara Tindall, the daughter of the King’s sister Princess Anne.

World Cup winner Mike has previously appeared on TV shows such as Loose Women, Top Gear and The Jump.

He also drank his own urine as part of the Bear Grylls: Mission Survive reality series.

However, it seems a possible stint on ITV’s long-running jungle series I’m A Celebrity may prove controversial if it hasn’t been passed by the monarch.

Reports claim Mike Tindall may not have run any I’m A Celebrity involvement past the King (Credit: YouTube)

Mike Tindall linked with I’m A Celebrity 2022

It was reported earlier this month that Mike has signed up for this year’s I’m A Celebrity.

Others linked with a spot on the show for 2022 include Boy George, Seann Walsh and Corrie’s Sue Cleaver.

However, ITV have dismissed any rumours about contestants as “speculation”.

Nonetheless, The Sun reckons Mike could prove a ratings draw as the series heads back Down Under to Australia.

A source told the tabloid: “It’s a massive coup. Mike has had a box seat for some of the most important moments in royal history for generations.

“He is sure to be discreet, but his sheer presence means this series will be an absolute must-watch.”

Zara Tindall, Princess Anne’s daugher, and Mike have been married since 2011 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Will Mike Tindall take part in I’m A Celeb?

However, The Sunday Times reports the former Gloucester ace has not received the King’s permission for this TV appearance.

And OK! suggests that might lead to Mike incurring his wife’s uncle’s “wrath”.

Additionally it is claimed by The Sunday Times that Mike could be in line for a £150,000 payday for participating.

ED! has approached a representative for Mike Tindall for comment.

Fans of the show meanwhile look forward to the prospect of Mike potentially getting involved.

“He has a good chance of being crowned King of the Jungle!” one Twitter user joked.

And another admirer claimed: “Zara and Mike Tindall are very likeable. I am looking forward to seeing him in I’m A Celebrity.”

Mike has previously appeared on Loose Women… and also drank his own urine as part of another reality series (Credit: Loose Women YouTube)

When does I’m A Celebrity 2022 start?

The start date for I’m A Celebrity 2022 is yet to be confirmed.

However, ITV has begun airing teasers for the series, indicating the series is only weeks away.

Furthermore, the first trailer – launched last week – confirmed the upcoming run will kick off in November, as usual.

It features Ant and Dec leaping out of a helicopter passing over a jungle with their parachutes bearing the words: “We’re back!”

