I’m A Celebrity 2022 is heading back to our screens in a matter of weeks and ITV has released its first trailer for the new series.

Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly will finally be returning to Australia for the brand new series.

For the last two years, the show has been filmed in Wales due to travel restrictions thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But now, the boys will be back in Oz and we can’t wait!

ITV has released a first trailer for I’m A Celebrity 2022 (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity 2022

On Friday (October 14), ITV unveiled the first trailer and revealed the show will be back next month.

In the one-minute trailer, Ant and Dec are seen in a helicopter as a luggage bag is seen being thrown through the clouds.

Dec asks Ant: “Where’s the luggage going?”

Ant replies, “It’s meeting us there,” to which Dec asks, “Where?!”

The duo will be back in Australia after two years in Wales (Credit: ITV)

Ant then throws Dec some equipment and speaks into a microphone.

The next scene shows Ant standing outside of the helicopter (obviously not for real!) and telling Dec: “Remember, wherever I go, you have to go!” before he jumps out of the aircraft.

Dec looks terrified as a piece of paper sticks to his window which reads: “Ant and Dec always together contract.”

With some brilliant CGI, Ant is seen flying through the clouds and Dec looking out of the open door.

He says: “I wish I never signed that thing!”

Kangaroo testicles… a little taster for what’s to come! (Credit: ITV)

What can we expect from I’m A Celebrity?

Dec then puts on his equipment and jumps out of the helicopter. He says: “Get me out of here!”

As the pair are falling through the sky, they go past a variety of jungle equipment such as kangaroo testicles and an Aussie hat.

Remember, wherever I go, you have to go!

The duo then pull out their parachutes which reads: “We’re back.”

Fans are understandably ecstatic for the new series back in Australia.

One person said on Twitter: “YESS I LOVE THISS!! I can’t wait!!”

The boys are back in the Aussie jungle for the new series, which begins next month (Credit: ITV)

Another wrote: “Can’t wait!!”

A third added: “Can’t wait for @imacelebrity to return back where IAC belongs, the Aussie jungle.”

Who is doing I’m A Celebrity this year?

This year’s line-up hasn’t yet been confirmed, however, there’s many stars rumoured to be heading into the jungle.

These include Mike Tindall, Coronation Street legend Sue Cleaver, Danny Dyer, Charlene White, Olivia Attwood and Seann Walsh.

Some bookies have also predicted former Prime Minister Boris Johnson could do a stint Down Under.

Now that’s something we want to see!

I’m A Celebrity 2022 returns to ITV this November.

