I’m a Celebrity 2022 has reportedly been boosted by the signing of A Place in the Sun presenter Scarlette Douglas.

Yes, the gorgeous Scarlette has reportedly signed up for the latest series of I’m A Celebrity.

For seven years, the TV favourite has starred in the Channel 4 show. However, she quit in August to focus on property development and to front other prime-time shows.

It has now been reported that Scarlette will be heading into the I’m A Celebrity jungle for the upcoming series of the reality TV show.

A Place in the Sun’s Scarlette joining I’m A Celebrity 2022?

Speaking to The Sun, a TV insider claimed: “Scarlette has what it takes to become a big household name like Stacey Solomon and Joel Dommett after her time in the jungle.”

They also added: “She has proved to be a hit amongst viewers following the success of her property shows. There is no doubt that she will be inundated with offers for more telly gigs.”

Scarlette shot to fame through the long-running Channel 4 show.

After quitting in August, Scarlette went on to front a property series with her brother Stuart, called Worst House On The Street.

She’s also hosted renovation show Flipping Fast, both of which air on Channel 4.

Coronation Street star Sue is heading into the I’m A Celebrity jungle, it’s claimed (Credit: ITV)

I’m a Celebrity 2022: Line-up takes shape

The line-up for I’m A Celebrity 2022 is well and truly starting to take shape, with a host of celebrities linked to the show.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Coronation Street legend Sue Cleaver has signed up for the new series.

Sue plays long-running resident Eileen Grimshaw on Corrie. However, it seems she’s swapping the cobbles for the Aussie jungle.

Speaking to The Sun, a source said: “Sue is a very much-loved Street legend. The bosses are delighted to have her as part of the line-up this year.”

Furthermore they added: “She will be a brilliant addition, and is looking forward to really pushing out of her comfort zone and challenging herself in the jungle.”

Mike Tindall is married to the Queen’s granddaughter Zara (Credit: SplashNews)

Mike Tindall signs up for series?

Meanwhile, joining Scarlette and Sue is apparently former England rugby star and royal-by-marriage Mike Tindall.

Mike, 43, is married to the late Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall.

According to The Sun, he will appear alongside stars including Boy George, Seann Walsh and Chris Moyles.

A source told the newspaper: “It’s a massive coup – Mike has had a box seat for some of the most important moments in royal history for generations.

“He is sure to be discreet, but his sheer presence means this series will be an absolute must-watch.”

However a rep told MailOnline: “Any names suggested for I’m A Celebrity are just speculation. We’ll officially announce our line-up for the new series nearer its transmission.”

