I’m A Celeb 2022 is heading back to the Australian jungle and, as the first teaser drops, fans have issued a plea to ITV.

Last night (October 7), in the ad breaks of Emmerdale, the jungle drums were heard for the first time this year.

The clip – which was also posted to social media – got a huge reaction from fans of the show.

However, some I’m A Celeb devotees issued a shock plea to ITV about the 2022 series.

And it seems they’re none too thrilled that it isn’t going to be filming in Wales again this year.

Hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly are back in Australia for the 2022 series of I’m A Celeb (Credit: Splash News)

I’m A Celeb 2022: Show returns to Oz

The first I’m A Celebrity teaser dropped on TV last night.

It showed a helicopter flying across a glorious blue sky above the jungle.

From the helicopter, the voices of hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly could be heard.

As a suitcase falls from the chopper, Dec asks: “Where’s the luggage going?”

Ant yells: “It’s meeting us there!”

The jungle drums then ring out as the teaser clip comes to an end.

ITV declares ‘it’s time’

In a statement, ITV revealed: “I’m A Celebrity returns soon which can mean only one thing… the time has come for a brand-new cast of celebrities to battle it out in TV’s toughest entertainment challenge.

“Returning to its home in Australia after a two-year break, our celebrities will leave their plush pads and luxuries far behind as they spend up to three weeks taking on the Australian jungle with a whole host of surprises created just for them.

“Whoever does end up in the legendary jungle camp will find themselves cut off from the outside world and their fate will be in the hands of viewers who could decide to send them into a dreaded Bushtucker Trial.

“Our BAFTA award-winning hosts Ant and Dec are back to present all the big stories live every night.

“Who will be crowned this year’s King or Queen of the Jungle?”

I’m A Celeb fans’ plea to ITV

However, while many fans were thrilled about the show’s comeback and return to Australia, others revealed they preferred the series when it was filmed in Wales.

Of course, due to the pandemic and travel restrictions, the series was filmed at Gwrych Castle in Wales for two years.

But now with restrictions lifted, it’s back Down Under.

However, not everyone is thrilled.

Got bored with the jungle ages ago and stopped watching, sad times.

“Gutted you’re not coming back to the castle. It was so much better than the jungle,” said one.

“Just no, go back to the castle, much better,” pleaded another.

“Hope it’s UK not Oz,” said another, who clearly missed the memo about the show heading back to Oz.

“No gutted. Loved the show in the castle, it made it fresh and new, so much better. Got bored with the jungle ages ago and stopped watching, sad times,” said another.

“Gonna miss the castle,” another said sadly.

However, thankfully not everyone feels the same.

“Can’t wait to watch I’m A Celebrity back in Australia!” declared one.

“So glad for it to be back in Oz,” another agreed.

