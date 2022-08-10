A Place in the Sun star Scarlette Douglas has announced that she’s left the show.

Scarlette has dropped out of the Channel 4 hit after seven years to focus on property development and fronting other prime-time shows.

She has a series with her brother Stuart, called Worst House On The Street, as well as a renovation show Flipping Fast, both of which air on Channel 4.

Scarlette announced the news on Twitter, to the shock of fans.

A Place in the Sun presenters

“After 7 years, my final ever episode of @aplaceinthesun airs today at 3pm!” she tweeted.

“It’s the end of an era! I hope you’ve enjoyed my outfits, my crazy shoes, funky hairstyles & fun personality! I’m sure the repeats will keep on coming but there’s plenty of other goodness coming your way!”

Meanwhile, a source told The Sun that Scarlette is excited about new projects.

A source said: “Scarlette loved her time on A Place In The Sun, especially the platform it gave her, but now she wants to focus on property development with her brother and is really excited about new projects.

“She is passionate about adding value to houses and thinks the new series can help a lot of people.”

Elsewhere, fans reacted with sadness to Scarlette’s news on Twitter.

One wrote: “Noooooooo! Don’t go!!!! Is there a petition we can sign to keep you? Seriously though 7 years eh? Well done. Wishing you every success in your further ventures and adventures.”

“That’s a shame Scarlette, have enjoyed your presenting (and outfits!) on A Place in the Sun, but also loved watching Worst House on The Street with your Brother,” said a second viewer.

A third said: “Good luck Scarlette love your outfits you were great on @aplaceinthesun good luck in the future.”

Meanwhile, a fourth added: “You will be missed, really enjoyed your shows for all of the above. Good luck in your future endeavours.”

