A Place In The Sun star Laura Hamilton announces split from husband Alex Goward on Instagram

Channel 4 presenter Laura Hamilton has confirmed her separation from husband Alex Goward.

Laura, the star of series A Place in the Sun, made the announcement on Instagram earlier today (Saturday January 8).

The 39-year-old told followers the former couple would always prioritise their two children – son Rocco, eight, and daughter Tahlia, six.

The former couple married in 2012.

Laura Hamilton shares two children with her husband, from whom she has separated (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What has Laura Hamilton posted about splitting from her husband?

Laura uploaded an image of a framed Dr Seuss quote that read: “Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.”

She also indicated her deep sorrow at the end of the relationship in the caption for the post.

Laura wrote: “This isn’t something I ever thought I’d be saying but, after 13 years of being together Alex and I have separated.

“Our children are and always will be our number one priority and we would respect privacy for our family at this time. Laura.”

Moving on

The Instagram announcement follows a post by Laura yesterday (Friday January 7) concerning a big life change.

She told fans her family had spent the past few days packing up their Croydon home in order to move out.

Laura also shared a video clip of the renovations completed on the house since they moved in.

Alex and I have separated.

She captioned the upload: “I wish I could say I look like this photo right now but I don’t because, since the start of the new year we have been packing up our home ready to move.

Laura Hamilton and Alex Goward married in 2012 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Today we close the door and say goodbye to a home that we have loved and enjoyed for the last nine years – the longest I have lived anywhere in my entire adult life!

“It was a home that we transformed but more importantly it was a home where we created some incredible memories that we will cherish forever.”

Laura also reflected on how ‘change can be scary’ but noted how “allowing fear to stop you from growing, evolving and progressing” is scarier.

She continued: “When it feels scary to jump that’s exactly when you jump, otherwise you just end up staying in the same place your whole life, and that I can’t do…”

