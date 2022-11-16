Giovanna Fletcher: How did she find fame, is she Italian, and how many children does she have?

Giovanna Fletcher is currently fronting her own travel show Made in Italy on ITVBe, but how is she famous?

How did the star meet her famous husband?

What year did she win I’m A Celebrity, how old is she, and what was the controversy she was involved in during lockdown?

Here’s everything you’ve ever wanted to know about Giovanna Fletcher…

Giovanna Fletcher hosts ITVBe show Made in Italy (Credit: ITV)

How is Giovanna Fletcher famous?

Giovanna Fletcher got her start on stage when she began attending the Sylvia Young Theatre School, and went on to join the Rose Bruford College of Theatre and Performance.

Giovanna attempted to launch her career in acting, and won a part in the TV series The Savages.

She also had a small role in the Richard Curtis film The Boat That Rocked.

But it was via her writing and presenting that her career really took off.

Talking on her YouTube channel, she explained that her writing career started with an unpublished satirical project entitled Dating McFly is for Dummies.

She went on to write professionally with internships at magazines such as Heat and Bliss, and a regular feature on Hello! magazine followed.

Giovanna then pursued a career in novels.

She began appearing regularly on Lorraine in 2015, presenting a segment called Take 5.

What books has Giovanna published?

Her debut novel, Billy and Me, was published in May 2013.

A year later she published You’re the One That I Want.

Dream a Little Dream followed in 2015, and her fourth novel Always with Love was published in June 2016.

In 2017, she released her fifth novel Some Kind of Wonderful.

Her most recent fictional novel, Walking on Sunshine, was published in 2021.

Giovanna has also released non-fiction books about motherhood.

The first one, Happy Mum, Happy Baby: My Adventures in Motherhood was published in 2017.

Her second non-fiction book, Letters on Motherhood, was published in 2020.

When did Giovanna Fletcher win I’m A Celebrity?

Giovanna appeared on I’m A Celebrity in 2020.

She won series 20 of the show, which was one of two years which was filmed in a Welsh castle instead of the Australian jungle.

The author and presenter was crowned Queen of the Castle after beating Jordan North and Vernon Kay.

“I’m just blown away,” she said after the announcement. “I can’t believe it. It’s been the most amazing experience.”

Giovanna with her sister Giorgina, dad Mario and brother Mario Jr (Credit: ITV)

What is Giovanna Fletcher’s podcast called?

Giovanna is also known for her popular podcast Happy Mum, Happy Baby.

Kate Middleton gave her first podcast interview on the show earlier this year.

In the Happy Mum, Happy Baby Podcast, Giovanna Fletcher continues the conversation about motherhood she began in her bestselling book of the same title.

What age is Giovanna Fletcher?

Giovanna was born on January 29 1985.

She is currently 37 years old.

Where is she from?

The author was born in Essex, to an Italian father, Mario Falcone, and Argentinian/English mother, Kim.

She grew up in Shenfield, Essex, and attended school in London.

Giovanna was born with the maiden name Falcone.

Who are her parents? Are they divorced?

Giovanna grew up with her two siblings, Giorgina, and Mario Falcone Jr.

Giovanna’s parents divorced when she was 16.

She told You magazine: “My dad worked his socks off because he wanted to get us to the point where we were comfortable.

“And when he got there – I was 16 – my parents divorced.

“The work/life balance was so off.”

Is Giovanna Fletcher Italian?

The paternal side of Giovanna’s family are Italian.

Her father is from the Campania region of southwest Italy.

In Made in Italy, Giovanna shared how she grew up spending her summers in Italy.

She said: “Our dad would pile us into his car, and drive the 1420 miles to his childhood home.”

Are Giovanna Fletcher and Mario Falcone related?

Giovanna’s brother Mario Falcone is famous too!

Mario is best known for appearing on TOWIE, alongside Gemma Collins and Mark Wright.

He joined in the third series in 2011, and officially left in the 21st series in 2015.

He also appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2013, finishing in fifth place.

How and when did Giovanna meet Tom Fletcher?

Giovanna is married to McFly star Tom Fletcher.

Tom competed in Strictly last year, and was the eighth contestant eliminated.

The pair met when they attended Sylvia Young Theatre School together, aged 13.

Tom recently told OK! that the couple initially split not long after getting together.

He revealed: “I asked her out on the day we met.

“She said yes, but I dumped her two days later.

“Then I spent years grovelling, trying to get her to go back out with me – which thankfully worked!

“We’ve been together for 19 years this year.”

The pair got engaged in 2011, and got married a year later.

So adorable!

How is Giovanna Fletcher famous? She’s much more than just the wife of Tom Fletcher (Credit: Splashnews.com)

How many children does she have? What are they called?

Giovanna and Tom have three children together.

They had their first son Buzz Michelangelo Fletcher, on March 13 2014.

On February 16 2016, they welcomed their second son Buddy Bob Fletcher.

And, on August 24 2018, they welcomed third son Max Mario Fletcher.

Giovanna told You magazine that she enjoys pregnancy!

She said: “Before my first pregnancy, I’d hated my body – I’d always seen the faults in it, as women are trained to do, but when I was pregnant it was the best I’d ever felt.

“Then I had a miscarriage before Buzz and that made me feel more hatred towards it.

“Second time round, the bump grew quickly, so I got comments: ‘Is it only one?’ That made me feel self-conscious again.

“After Buddy was born I thought, ‘My body is amazing and I should embrace that.’ Now I’m trying to channel that feeling again.”

How is Giovanna Fletcher famous? Does she have PCOS?

Giovanna opened up to Happiful Magazine about her Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) diagnosis.

She was diagnosed in 2012 and said she just “felt awful” after being diagnosed with the disease – which can cause enlarged ovaries, ovarian cysts, skin problems and weight gain.

PCOS can sometimes also cause depression, which Giovanna has struggled with.

She told Happiful: “I have revealed so much about my life over the years, but that period of depression was a personal journey.

“What I will say is I’ve been fine since then, so I would definitely recommend talking therapy to others.

“Talking is such a simple thing.”

Giovanna Fletcher won I’m A Celebrity in 2020 (Credit: YouTube)

Is Giovanna Fletcher vegan?

Giovanna is not vegan, but did have a period when she was vegetarian after watching a documentary called Earthlings.

But as they started weaning their son Buzz, they decided they wanted to allow him to eat meat.

She told ASDA: “We decided to reintroduce meat, but in a more considered way.

“We still eat lots of veggie meals because, as it turns out, vegetables are flipping delicious.

“I’m chuffed I discovered this before properly introducing my boys to food!”

Has Giovanna Fletcher left The Baby Club?

Giovanna Fletcher began hosting The Baby Club on CBeebies in 2019, a show aimed at babies up to 18 months and their carers.

The Baby Club brings the types of activities taking place at baby groups all over the country into people’s homes.

Giovanna continues to host the show alongside Nigel Clarke.

Gemma Atkinson has recently begun hosting the spin-off The Toddler Club.

Giovanna Fletcher has been open about her battle with depression and body image (Credit: ITV)

Why was Giovanna involved with a furlough controversy?

Last year, reports claimed that Giovanna and Tom took up to £30,000 through the government’s furlough scheme.

Giovanna apologised on Instagram after the report was released.

She said: “This weekend there was an article in one of the Sunday papers about us using the government furlough scheme.

“While parts of the article were inaccurate (including all of the figures mentioned), it is true that we did follow financial advice to furlough someone we employ.

“Although it was a time of great uncertainty, we clearly should have thought more about the situation and funded it ourselves.”

Giovanna confirmed that they paid back the money they got from the scheme in full.

How is Giovanna Fletcher famous? Can she sing?

Giovanna CAN sing and has even sung professionally on the West End.

She made her professional theatre debut in Alan Menken’s A Christmas Carol at the Lyceum Theatre.

She also performed in the musical production of her husband’s novel, The Christmasaurus, alongside Tom and his sister Carrie Hope Fletcher.

Last year, she performed in 2:22 A Ghost Story at London’s Gielgud Theatre – although there was no singing involved (only screaming!).

Tom Fletcher and Giovanna Fletcher attend a red carpet event together (Credit: Splash)

How tall is Giovanna Fletcher?

According to her IMDb, Giovanna is 5 ft 5 inches.

Some sites claim she is shorter at 5’2″.

Her hubbie Tom is 1.8 metres, which is 5 ft 9.

Does Giovanna Fletcher have Instagram?

You can follow Giovanna on her official account @mrsgifletcher.

Giovanna often shares photos from her projects and lots of daily life pics with Tom and her kids too!

What is Giovanna Fletcher’s net worth?

Giovanna’s net worth is estimated to be around £5 million, according to NetWorthlist.org

Her husband Tom’s net worth is estimated to be around £8 million.

The couple live in a £2.5million family home in North London.

Giovanna Fletcher: Made in Italy episode 2 airs on Sunday November 20 at 8pm on ITVBe. Episodes are also available on the ITV hub after airing.

