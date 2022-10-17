Tom Fletcher and wife Giovanna secretly split in the early days of their relationship, the McFly frontman has revealed.

The pair are childhood sweethearts and met when they were just 13.

However, despite being one of the strongest couples in showbiz, Tom has revealed he “dumped” Giovanna in the early days of their romance.

McFly singer Tom Fletcher and wife Giovanna are childhood sweethearts (Credit: Splash News)

Tom Fletcher ‘dumped’ now-wife Giovanna

Tom told OK! that he called it quits with his future wife just two days after they met.

The singer met Giovanna when they both attended Sylvia Young Theatre School in London.

Then I spent years grovelling, trying to get her to go back out with me – which thankfully worked! We’ve been together for 19 years this year.

And, despite asking her out on the very first day they met, Tom said that after his youthful faux pas, Giovanna took some persuading to give him a second chance.

“I asked her out on the day we met. She said yes but I dumped her two days later.

“Then I spent years grovelling, trying to get her to go back out with me – which thankfully worked! We’ve been together for 19 years this year.”

Giovanna met Tom when she was just a teenager (Credit: Splash News)

Date nights are ‘difficult’

Tom – who shares sons Buzz, eight, Buddy, six, and Max, four, with Giovanna – admitted that finding time for the two of them can be “difficult”.

He said they like going to the theatre and for dinner, but with three busy boys at home, it can be “difficult to escape”.

“It can be difficult to escape. I remember when we first got married, we said we’d do something really big for our 10th anniversary and go away somewhere. And then when it got here, we were like: ‘Shall we just go for dinner?'”

Tom’s ‘grovelling’ worked because the pair have been together for almost two decades (Credit: Splash News)

Tom’s Strictly admission

Of course, Tom took part in Strictly Come Dancing last year.

He danced with pro partner Amy Dowden, who is dancing with James Bye in the 2022 series.s

Tom became incredibly close to Amy, helping to nurse her at his home with wife Giovanna during a flare up of her Crohn’s.

So is he missing the glitz and glamour of the dancing and taking to the floor alongside Amy?

It seems not…

In fact, Tom admitted in the same chat that he’s “looking forward to watching at home”.

He said although he has great “fun”, doing the show was “also very hard work”.

Giovanna, meanwhile, was named Queen of the Castle in the 2020 series of I’m A Celebrity.

It was the first year the show was filmed in Wales – this year it returns to Australia, while an All Stars version will be on screen next year.

