Strictly Come Dancing star James Bye revealed on It Takes Two yesterday (October 4) that he suffered a horrible injury during rehearsals.

Talk of the injury left dancing partner Amy Dowden feeling particularly squeamish.

Eastenders actor James suffered an injury during Strictly rehearsals (Credit: BBC)

James Bye suffers injury in Strictly rehearsal

The EastEnders actor discussed his upcoming performance during Strictly‘s Movie Week with It Takes Two host Rylan Clark.

He then revealed that he had suffered a gruesome injury during rehearsals.

I was trying to show Amy how strong I was in rehearsal by doing pull-ups on a girder, and I ripped my finger open.

He revealed that in preparation for dancing as Star-Lord from Guardians of The Galaxy, James tried to show off his strength to Welsh pro Amy by doing some pull-ups.

James said: “I was trying to show Amy how strong I was in rehearsal by doing pull-ups on a girder, and I ripped my finger open.”

James revealed that his wedding ring is the only thing keeping his finger on (Credit: BBC)

He then continued: “My wedding ring is the only thing keeping my finger on at the moment.”

James then showed off his bloody finger to the cameras.

“Let’s see how we get on with that one!” he added.

While he was discussing his injury, dance partner Amy began to cringe and get squeamish, clearly not enjoying the gory conversation.

Movie Week

This Saturday (October 8) on Strictly, it’s the much anticipated Movie Week.

Movie Week will be the first themed week of the series, with performances to Disney songs and classic movie soundtracks.

James and Amy will be dancing the Cha Cha Cha to Hooked on a Feeling by Blue Swede from the Marvel movie Guardians of the Galaxy.

The pair revealed that they will be performing as superheroes Star-Lord and Gamora.

Talking about his character, who is originally played by Chris Pratt, James said: “So, he’s like a superhero.”

“We’re gonna go for it. We’re gonna make him strong”, he continued.

In the interview, Amy said of her character: “I’m going to be painted green. Tell them, James, who am I going to be?”

To which James responded: “Frogwoman.”

Amy began to laugh and said: “I’m not going to be a frog woman.”

Amy will be painted green and wearing leather to portray Gamora from Guardians of The Galaxy (Credit: BBC)

James finally remembered the character’s name and exclaimed: “Gamora!

“A sexy Gamora.”

Amy then told Rylan: “I’m going to be painted green I’m going to be in leather.”

James then joked: “I mean, what’s more attractive than a frog dressed in leather?”

When asked if James’ acting background will help him with this week’s performance, Amy said: “Definitely!”

She then continued by saying: “Yeah, the cha cha cha is technical, but I do think, in Movie Week, the characters do take over…

“I’m really excited.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One, this Saturday (October 8) from 6:30pm.

