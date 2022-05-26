Ant told off by partner Dec for spilling I’m a Celebrity spin-off ‘secrets’: ’Stop talking!’

Ant McPartlin was playfully told off by Dec Donnelly after revealing too much about the I’m A Celebrity All Stars spin-off.

The Geordie duo, who have hosted the ITV programme since 2002, discussed the show on This Morning today (May 26).

Sitting down with Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on the sofa, talk soon turned to the possibility of the much-loved series returning to Australia.

Ant and Dec discussed I’m A Celebrity on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly reveal I’m a Celebrity ‘secrets’

During the chat, the pair seemingly confirmed the upcoming series will take place in Australia.

Phillip stated: “You are back in Australia for I’m A Celeb?”

Ant said: “That’s what they say.”

Dec added: “As long as they let us in the country. We will be back…

“We really enjoyed our time in Wales, but the show has to be in Australia.”

Holly went on mention the show’s All Star series, saying: “Why have you never done this before?!”

Dec told off Ant for letting show secrets slip (Credit: ITV)

Ant responded: “It’s a spin-off from the main show. We’ve got ex-campmates coming together in South Africa competing in challenges and trials.”

But it appears the star may have let too much slip.

Turning to Dec, he said: “Should I keep talking?”

I think it’s a secret!

Dec scolded him: “I don’t you think you should! I think it’s a secret!”

Ant continued as he confirmed that former contestants – both good and bad – were taking part.

He added: “Viewers need to know! I’m telling them straight.”

Ant revealed the show will take place in South Africa (Credit: ITV)

What is I’m A Celebrity All Stars?

The series is expected to air in 2023 and will be filmed in South Africa’s Kruger National Park.

The Australian version of the show is currently filmed there.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, former contestant Amir Khan confirmed that he is set to be on the line-up.

Other rumoured contestants include Stacey Solomon, Helen Flanagan and Gillian McKeith.

However, last year’s winner Danny Miller has reportedly been snubbed by ITV.

And despite taking part in the show twice, Katie Price apparently won’t be back.

