I’m A Celebrity 2020 winner Giovanna Fletcher’s husband Tom has revealed the moment he and their son watched her win.

The mum-of-three became Queen of the Castle on Friday night after millions voted for her.

Watching from home, Tom and their little boy Buzz, six, were overjoyed when hosts Ant and Dec announced Giovanna as the winner.

Giovanna won I’m A Celebrity 2020 last night (Credit: ITV)

What did Tom and Buzz do when Giovanna became I’m A Celebrity 2020 winner?

Tom and Buzz were seen watching the TV as the little boy had his hands over his face.

Presenter Dec said: “The winner of I’m A Celebrity 2020 and the first ever… Queen of the Castle!”

Tom’s jaw dropped as he said: “Yes! She did it!” to which Buzz exclaimed: “Mummy! Mummy won!”

Tom and Buzz overjoyed as Giovanna crowned I’m A Celebrity winner (Credit: Instagram Stories)

In another clip, Tom said: “She did it! Cannot believe it.”

Buzz said: “Thank you everyone for voting. Thank you!”

Tom continued: “That is incredible. That is unbelievable. Thank you so much everybody who voted.”

Alongside a video of himself and Buzz thanking people for voting, Tom wrote: “We are so proud of our Queen!”

What did Giovanna say about being crowned winner?

Last night saw Vernon Kay come in third place as Jordan North became runner-up.

Thank you everyone for voting. Thank you!

As Giovanna was crowned winner, she said: “I can’t believe it. People have literally picked up their phones and voted.”

Ant told her: “Yeah in the millions!”

Clearly stunned, Giovanna added: “I’m blown away, I can’t believe it. It’s been the most amazing experience.

Vernon and Jordan came in third and second place (Credit: ITV)

“Ask me in a week!”

Vernon then gave Giovanna the iconic crown as viewers shared their thoughts on Twitter.

One person said: “Giovanna was a worthy winner #QueenGi.”

Another added: “I’m so glad Giovanna won! What an incredible and strong lady!”

