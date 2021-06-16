Giovanna and Tom Fletcher have apologised for their ‘huge error of judgement’ after using the government furlough scheme.

The married pair, who are reportedly worth £8 million, took to Instagram last night to issue a joint statement.

In the statement, the couple addressed the reports they received up to £30,000 from the government scheme.

Giovanna and Tom Fletcher address furlough claims

However, the pair denied the figure was accurate.

The statement read: “Hi everyone, we’ve always had a very honest and open relationship with you all on here…

“…so we thought it was important to address questions that some of you have rightly asked us in the last 24 hours.

It was a huge error of judgment and a mistake we wholeheartedly take responsibility

“This weekend there was an article in one of the Sunday papers about us using the government furlough scheme.”

Furthermore, the couple explained: “While parts of the article were inaccurate (including all of the figures mentioned), it is true that we did follow financial advice to furlough someone we employ.

“Although it was a time of great uncertainty, we clearly should have thought more about the situation and funded it ourselves.”

Giovanna and Tom Fletcher have apologised for using the government furlough scheme (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Giovanna and Tom went on to apologise for their “mistake”.

They added: “It was a huge error of judgment and a mistake we wholeheartedly take responsibility for and we have paid the full amount back.”

Meanwhile, Giovanna simply captioned the post: “Hi everyone, Tom and I wanted to share this. Gi. x.”

The couple also disabled comments on the statement.

According to reports, the money was claimed just weeks after Giovanna was crowned the winner of last year’s I’m A Celebrity.

Following her victory, Giovanna is believed to have been inundated with business offers up to £4million.

Giovanna was crowned champion of I’m A Celebrity last year (Credit: ITV)

Giovanna hits back at I’m A Celeb claims

Meanwhile, it isn’t the first time Giovanna has openly addressed rumours.

Back in December, the author hit back at claims she regretted winning I’m A Celebrity.

She said at the time: “Just seen an article in a magazine with ‘an insider’ who says I regret winning the show…

“I’m not sure who ‘the insider’ was but it’s clearly someone I haven’t spoken to.

“I can categorically say that being part of @imacelebrity was a career highlight and I’m so grateful for the love that has been thrown my way in the last few weeks.”

Furthermore, Jordan North and Vernon Kay also joined Giovanna in the finale.

