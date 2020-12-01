Kate Middleton opened up to I’m A Celebrity Giovanna Fletcher star about experiencing the dreaded mum guilt.

Kate, 38, spoke to Giovanna, 35, on her podcast Happy Mum, Happy Baby in February of this year.

The Duchess of Cambridge said she feels guilt all the time. And joked that any mum who doesn’t also experience some mum guilt – is a lier.

In fact, she even said she felt some guilt in not dropping her children to nursery on the day of the podcast recording.

Kate explained: “Yes absolutely – and anyone who doesn’t as a mother is actually lying.

What did Kate Middleton say to Giovanna Fletcher?

“Yep – all the time, Even this morning, coming to the nursery visit here – George and Charlotte were like ‘Mummy how could you possibly not be dropping us off as school this morning?’

Before adding: “It’s a constant challenge. You hear it time after time from mums, even mums who aren’t necessarily working and aren’t pulled in the directions of having to juggle work life and family life.”

Meanwhile, she went on to say that she often questions herself when making key parental decisions.

Kate continued: “Always sort of questioning your own decisions and your own judgements and things like that. And I think that starts from the moment you have a baby.”

What else did Kate say about motherhood?

But she said she tries to follow advice she was once offered from a ‘wise man’.

She elaborated: “The more people you have around your children who are safe and loving and caring, the better.

“So yeah – it was a real weight off my shoulders that actually it’s not totally my responsibility to do everything, because you know we all have good days, bad days – and you can dilute that with others who aren’t on that particular day struggling.”

“I think it makes such a difference for your child, keeping them as constant and happy as possible.”

And in a particularly poignant moment, she revealed what it was like to leave the hospital with her firstborn, Prince George.

She said: “Everyone had been so supportive and both William and I were really conscious that this was something that everyone was excited about and you know we’re hugely grateful for the support that the public had shown us, and actually for us to be able to share that joy and appreciation with the public, I felt was really important.



“But equally it was coupled with a new-born baby, and inexperienced parents, and the uncertainty of what that held, so there were all sorts of mixed emotions.”

