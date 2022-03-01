Who is Dr Sara Kayat married to? This Morning star’s hubby turned midwife during surprise birth

Dr Sara Kayat is regular TV medic on the ITV daytime show This Morning.

You may also recognise Dr Sara from Bear Grylls‘ Celebrity Island, where she was marooned on a desert island for four weeks.

The GP has been a fan favourite for years, as she offers her expert advice on health and medicine.

So who is the popular medical star?

Here’s what we know.

Dr Sara Kayat is a regular resident on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Who is Dr Sara Kayat?

Dr Sara Kayat is a practising NHS GP at Grays Inn Medical Practice.

She is also a regular on ITV’s This Morning and frequently appears on the ITV News health segments.

Speaking about joining the show, Dr Sara exclusively told ED! that she loves working on the ITV daytime show, confirming: “It’s lovely.”

She also revealed that she loves working with the show’s hosts.

“Who wouldn’t? They’re two of the smiliest, happiest, funniest people,” she said of Holly and Phil.

Before landing her place on This Morning, Sara appeared on Channel 5’s GPs Behind Closed Doors.

The TV star also hosted her own Channel 4 show Lose Weight Like Me last year, where she and co-star Jordan Banjo offered viewers healthy ways to lose weight.

Sara spoke about the series on her Instagram, explaining that it’s not just another “crash diet” show.

She said: “This isn’t about crash diets and losing weight rapidly only to put it all back on and feel worse about yourself in the process.

“It’s about a lifestyle change that can be sustained and more importantly makes you FEEL healthy and HAPPY.”

Who is Dr Sara Kayat married to?

Dr Sara Kayat is married to PR and branding exec Rupert Walker.

The pair tied the knot in 2017 and are still happily together.

Dr Sara welcomed a new baby in 2020 (Credit: ITV)

Is Dr Sara Kayat pregnant?

Not that we know of!

In 2020, Dr Sara Kayat gave birth to her first child, a son named Harris.

She shared the happy news with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield live on This Morning, where she also revealed she had a water birth at home.

She said: ‘I was at home.

“I’d always wanted a water birth, but I didn’t expect it to be my birth, with no midwife present, so my husband had to kind of capture the baby as he came out.”

Dr Sara recently shared details of her New Year’s Eve with her gorgeous little boy.

Posting a picture of him on Instagram, she said: “My NYE and New Year’s Days are so different to pre bebé.

“But I had this little man to squeeze at night and his stupidly happy face to wake up to in the morning and I honestly wouldn’t change it for the world.”

Was Dr Sara Kayat on Celebrity Island?

Dr Sara Kayat appeared on the iconic series Bear Gryll’s Celebrity Island in 2017.

In the series, the TV medic spent four weeks learning to survive on an Island with other celebrities.

The star was joined by the likes of Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas as they tried to tackle the wild together.

Dr Sara received over 100 Ofcom complaints for false vaccine claims (Credit: ITV)

Dr Sara’s coronavirus controversy

This Morning received over 100 Ofcom complaints last year after Dr Sara made a controversial comment about the AstraZeneca vaccine.

She said: “After 12 days from the vaccination of the AstraZeneca vaccine you are 100% effective against hospitalisation and death.”

Viewers took to Twitter to slam Sara’s claims, saying that it’s a “blatant lie”.

One person wrote: “There is absolutely no possible way this claim can legitimately be made. In addition it also makes no sense.”

Dr Sara hit back in her interview with ED!, though.

She told us: “Everything I’ve always said on This Morning has been evidence based so it’s always a shame when things like that come through.

“But I would always always say things that are evidence based,” she added.

However, Sara said it’s important that her advice on the show is “appraised and scrutinised”.

She said: “I think it’s important that what you say is appraised and scrutinised because you are given a platform and you need to use that appropriately.”

Getting around COVID’s ‘extreme measures’

However, this isn’t the first time Dr Sara caused controversy during the crisis.

In 2020, was also criticised for coming onto This Morning while she was pregnant.

The TV doctor claimed: “I want to show people that even though there are some extreme measures that have been put in place, we can get around it.”

However, fans were shocked that she’d even think to come on the show and appear to break social distancing rules.

One viewer tweeted: “What about social distancing protocols? Surely it’s irresponsible to have people sitting so close to a pregnant lady??”

