This Morning viewers tore into Alison Hammond again today during Monday’s edition of the show.

Viewers were irritated at the fact that Alison kept calling people by shortened versions of their names!

What happened 0n This Morning today?

Alison was slammed by viewers today (Credit: ITV)

In Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield‘s absences, Dermot O’Leary and Alison stepped up to front This Morning again.

The duo are set to present the show for the whole week, all being well.

However, it hasn’t taken long for Alison to rub some viewers up the wrong way with a habit she seems to have developed.

Rather than call her co-stars and interviewees by their full names, Alison has taken to calling them by shortened versions of their names!

For example, Alison referred to Dermot as Derm, Georgia Toffolo as Toff, and Scottish singer Martin Pellow as Marti Pelli.

Her habit got under the skins of many, and they took to Twitter to complain about it.

What did viewers say about Alison on This Morning today?

Alison’s nicknames for people irritated some viewers (Credit: ITV)

Plenty took to Twitter to have a moan about the 47-year-old.

“Ali? Derm? Toff? Is Alison incapable of calling anyone by their actual names?” one viewer asked.

“Marti Pelli? Jesus Christ, Alison!” another viewer groaned.

“Why does Alison call him Der-mott?” third asked.

“Marti Pellow is next – or as Alison likes to call him, Martin Pelli,” a fourth said.

Not everyone was slamming Alison this morning though. Some were happy to see her and Dermot fronting the show today.

“I love Dermot and Alison on This Morning. They are a great pair,” one said.

Alison came under fire last week

Alison was criticised on Friday’s show (Credit: ITV)

This isn’t the first time Alison has come under fire from This Morning viewers recently.

Just a few days ago, the presenter was criticised by viewers for a cheeky question she asked during an interview.

Alison and Dermot were joined by a married couple from South Africa who had a 51-year age gap.

Terzel is 29 and her husband, Wilson is 80. Viewers were enjoying the interview until Alison asked a slightly risqué question.

“Is everything good in the bedroom?” Alison asked the 80-year-old and his wife. Luckily the couple saw the funny side and confirmed that, yes, everything was “good” in that department.

Viewers weren’t impressed though, with many calling the interview a “car crash”.

“Oh Alison, why ask them about the bedroom?” another asked.

However, one viewer saw the funny side, branding the Brummie star a “legend”.