This Morning has been hit by Ofcom complaints over Dr Sara Kayat’s comments about a coronavirus vaccine.

Earlier this month, Dr Sara claimed the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine was “100 per cent effective” against death on the daytime show.

However, viewers criticised her claim calling it “rubbish”.

This Morning hit by Ofcom complaints over Dr Sara Kayat’s comments (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

This Morning hit by Ofcom complaints

According to The Sun, Ofcom said it received 156 complaints about the “factual basis” of Dr Sara’s comments about the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.

Read more: This Morning: Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby ‘told to tone down innuendos’

Ent Daily has contacted reps for ITV for comment.

A spokesperson for Ofcom told us: “We are assessing the complaint/s against our broadcasting rules, but are yet to decide whether or not to investigate.”

Meanwhile, on January 4, Dr Sara said: “After 12 days from the first vaccination of the AstraZeneca vaccine you are 100 per cent effective against hospitalisation and death.”

‘After 12 days from the first vaccination of the AstraZeneca vaccine, you are 100% effective against hospitalisation and death’@sara_kayat shares this amazing statistic with us, which you may not have heard yet. pic.twitter.com/jW5uElTk2F — This Morning (@thismorning) January 4, 2021

Host Phillip Schofield looked visibly shocked by her claim.

He asked: “Why haven’t we heard that before?”

Dr Sara said: “Well, here I am! I mean that is an excellent statistic and I think it’s one that does need to be shouted about.

“But it’s only one that’s just been released. We only have some of the data available to us.

“Even the 70 per cent effectiveness is a very good statistic, it makes it highly effective.”

Dr Sara’s comments stunned Rochelle Humes and Phillip Schofield (Credit: ITV)

What did This Morning viewers say?

Viewers took to Twitter to slam Dr Sara’s claims, as one contacted Ofcom.

They wrote: “This is blatant, all out lies!! Surely @Ofcom this needs to be looked at.”

Another said: “There is absolutely no possible way this claim can legitimately be made. In addition, it also makes no sense.”

This is blatant , all out lies!! Surely @Ofcom this needs to be looked at. https://t.co/aa4lHpSAXj — Simon Dolan #KBF (@simondolan) January 5, 2021

A third tweeted: “What does ‘you are 100% effective against hospitalisation and death even mean?’ She’s talking rubbish!!

Read more: This Morning: Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield spark debate on how to eat pizza

“That’s not even English, let alone medicine. Who the devil is she and how long has she been on the planet?”

Another added: “That is the most ridiculous claim I’ve ever heard!!!”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.