This Morning duo Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have sparked a debate on how to eat a pizza.

On Monday’s show, chef James Martin cooked up homemade pizzas in the kitchen.

But viewers were shocked as they watched Holly and Phil tuck into their pizzas with a knife and fork.

Host Holly asked: “Should you eat a pizza with your hands or a knife and fork?”

James replied: “With your hands.”

Viewers were divided as they watched Holly and Phil eat their pizza with a knife and fork.

What did This Morning viewers say?

One person said on Twitter: “Schofield and Willoughby eating pizza with a knife and fork…”

Another wrote: “Eat a pizza with a knife and fork!!” followed by angry face emojis.

A third tweeted: “Holly eats pizza with CUTLERY?!”

Meanwhile, another commented: “Omg no why are Holly and Phil using knives and forks to eat THEIR PIZZA.”

One wrote: “Eating pizza with cutlery is blasphemy.”

In addition, another said: “That’s how you eat a pizza,” alongside a GIF showing Julia Roberts as Elizabeth Gilbert eating a slice of pizza with her hands on Eat Pray Love.

Meanwhile, earlier today, Holly left her Instagram followers baffled as she shared a photo of herself meditating.

The picture showed the star sitting crossed legged while holding what looked like a meditation ball.

The mum-of-three said: “Starting this week as I mean to go on…”

One person commented: “What’s that Holly… don’t keep me hanging.”

Another said: “I hope you are OK. Stay strong and safe. We got this.”

