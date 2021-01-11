Holly Willoughby on This Morning
TV

This Morning: Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield spark debate on how to eat pizza

Is there a right way to eat pizza?!

By Rebecca Carter

This Morning duo Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have sparked a debate on how to eat a pizza.

On Monday’s show, chef James Martin cooked up homemade pizzas in the kitchen.

But viewers were shocked as they watched Holly and Phil tuck into their pizzas with a knife and fork.

phillip chofield and holly willoughby on this morning
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have sparked a debate on how to eat a pizza (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield spark pizza debate

Host Holly asked: “Should you eat a pizza with your hands or a knife and fork?”

Read more: Holly Willoughby confuses Instagram fans as she meditates in new photo

James replied: “With your hands.”

Viewers were divided as they watched Holly and Phil eat their pizza with a knife and fork.

Holly Willoughby on This Morning
Phil used a knife and fork at first on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

What did This Morning viewers say?

One person said on Twitter: “Schofield and Willoughby eating pizza with a knife and fork…”

Another wrote: “Eat a pizza with a knife and fork!!” followed by angry face emojis.

A third tweeted: “Holly eats pizza with CUTLERY?!”

Meanwhile, another commented: “Omg no why are Holly and Phil using knives and forks to eat THEIR PIZZA.”

One wrote: “Eating pizza with cutlery is blasphemy.”

In addition, another said: “That’s how you eat a pizza,” alongside a GIF showing Julia Roberts as Elizabeth Gilbert eating a slice of pizza with her hands on Eat Pray Love.

Meanwhile, earlier today, Holly left her Instagram followers baffled as she shared a photo of herself meditating.

phillip chofield and holly willoughby on this morning
The pair eventually ate their pizza with their hands (Credit: ITV)

The picture showed the star sitting crossed legged while holding what looked like a meditation ball.

The mum-of-three said: “Starting this week as I mean to go on…”

Read more: This Morning star Holly Willoughby says she ‘might sleep until Monday’ in Instagram post

One person commented: “What’s that Holly… don’t keep me hanging.”

Another said: “I hope you are OK. Stay strong and safe. We got this.”

How do you eat pizza? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Charlene White joins Loose Women
Loose Women: Charlene White announced as new anchor after Andrea McLean’s exit
Paul O'Grady
Paul O’Grady jokes he thinks he’s ‘losing it’ amid third national lockdown
billy howle as herman knippenberg
Is Herman Knippenberg still alive and where does The Serpent hero live today?
Piers Morgan defends Antigua trip
Piers Morgan defends holiday in Antigua after jetting away during Christmas break
matt Hancock announcement today
Matt Hancock to make announcement today amid fears lockdown could get tougher
Coronation Street Gail and David
Coronation Street fans point out David and Gail Platt ‘have £160k in the bank to buy new house’