Holly Willoughby left her Instagram followers baffled today as she shared a photo of herself meditating.

The This Morning presenter, 39, posted the snap on Monday morning (January 11) ahead of hosting the daytime programme.

The picture showed the star sitting crossed legged while holding what looked like a meditation ball.

What did Holly Willoughby say on Instagram?

The mum-of-three said: “Starting this week as I mean to go on…”

However, some of Holly’s fans were confused by the post.

One person commented: “What’s that Holly… don’t keep me hanging.”

Holly Willoughby confused her Instagram followers with her meditating post (Credit: ITV)

Another said: “Confused, what’s that Holly??”

One added: “Very confusing post, more detail required.”

It’s a crystal ball and she’s meditating for anyone confused.

Meanwhile, one person clarified what Holly was doing in her post.

They wrote: “It’s a crystal ball and she’s meditating for anyone confused.”

Others expressed their concerns for Holly as they asked if she was okay.

Holly enjoyed a quiet moment before hosting This Morning (Credit: SplashNews.com)

One said: “I hope you are OK. Stay strong and safe. We got this.”

Another wrote: “It’s getting tougher, but fresh air and taking a deep breath is keeping me some what sane. Hope all’s well.”

It comes after Holly hinted last week tired her out as she said she might sleep from Friday until Monday.

Alongside a selfie, the star said on Instagram: “Friday… might sleep till Monday.”

Fans quickly praised Holly for her “hard work” and urged her to rest over the weekend.

Holly with her This Morning co-star Phillip Schofield (Credit: ITV)

One person said: “You work so hard, Holly. We appreciate it. You bring a little much needed sun into our lives. Of equal importance with vitamin D.”

Another added: “Rest well @hollywilloughby you’re always doing a fabulous job. Love everything you do.”

