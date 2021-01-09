This Morning host Holly Willoughby has sparked concern after she shared a new photo to Instagram.

The TV star, 39, insinuated that she’s tired which left some fans asking if she was okay.

Taking to Instagram, Holly shared in view of her seven million followers: “Friday…might sleep till Monday.”

One fan replied asking: “Are you OK?!” and another concerned user posted: “Your little sparkle is gone. Are you OK lovely lady?”

Holly Willoughby sparked worry among some of her followers (Credit: ITV)

Fans urged Holly Willoughby to take care of herself

Whereas a third user encouraged: “Rest well @hollywilloughby you’re always doing a fabulous job. Love everything you do.”

And a fourth user praised Holly with: “You work so hard, Holly. We appreciate it. You bring a little much needed sun into our lives. Of equal importance with vitamin D.”

Others said they could relate to Holly’s tiredness giving the current national lockdown.

One user wrote: “Snap Mama! Home school and working hey? Chin up chick. You got this.”

Holly worried fans with her latest social media post (Credit: SplashNews)

Some fans related to Holly’s woes

A second user shared: “Feel the same. Been a very long week.”

A third user urged: “Stay strong Holly. It won’t be like this forever.”

Holly has kept the nation entertained throughout the pandemic as she’s continued to host This Morning four days a week along with Phillip Schofield.

On Friday she expressed her horror over the idea that restrictions will still be in place by Christmas 2021.

She shared her disappointment after Professor Chris Whitty said that lockdown next Christmas is a possibility.

Speaking on This Morning, Holly said: “I tell you who isn’t a ray of sunshine, that is Professor Chris Whitty.

“Just as we are getting our heads around this lockdown and having some hope towards Easter or at least the summer, he then comes out and says Britain might have to reintroduce coronavirus measures next winter too.”

Then clarifying: “He said the virus will likely pose a problem next Christmas too, I mean!”

While addressing the nation, Chris Whitty explained: “Things will be lifted stage by stage.

“We will then get, over time, to a point where people say this level of risk is one people will be able to tolerate and lift, right down to almost no restrictions at all.

“We might have to bring a few in in the next winter for example, that is possible, because winter will benefit the virus.

“But the aim of this is to de-risk it as much as possible with the vaccine, so we get to the stage where the risk is incredibly low.”

What do you think? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.